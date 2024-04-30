Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake’s page is seemingly banned on Kick after dominating the platform when celebrating the holiday season with a special “Drizzmas Giveaway” stream alongside Adin Ross on Dec. 26. The two personalities gambled on Stake before giving gifts to onlookers, including cars, cash and more.

Although there is no confirmed reason why his page is no longer available on the site, one fan page reported, “Stake’s owners were reportedly unhappy with the extra amount Drake gave away on stream. While Drake wanted to bless more people there was a dispute leading to Kick deleting Drake’s channel. Now, Drake’s partnership with Kick & Stake might be over.”

Bijan Tehrani, co-founder of Kick and Stake, responded with the blue hat emoji, which symbolizes “cap.” After the fan page questioned why Drake responded with screenshots of him bashing the site in the chat, Tehrani claimed, “Did you watch the stream? Obviously referring to the slots. Not that deep.”

Drake had a good time on the stream, with a few special guests during the experience. Kai Cenat called in, Ben Da Donnn pulled up and Smiley from OVO teased some new tunes. The Canadian emcee and stream host also made a few references to his beef with Kendrick Lamar during the event.

When Sexyy Red’s name came up, he said, “When I see her, I see two bad ones, n**ga, what's up?" He later followed that up by saying, “F**k what y'all talking 'bout. Shoutout [to] Sexyy. W Sexyy in the chat." This was a playful allusion to Lamar’s “euphoria” diss track, where the Compton emcee rapped, “When I see you stand by Sexyy Red, I believe you see two bad b**ches/ I believe you don't like women, it's real competition, you might pop a** with 'em.”

Whether Drake is banned or not, his relationship with Stake has been consistent for years. The renowned gambler, best known for his sports betting woes, has been championing the app for multiple years. During the stream, he told Ross that he was happy that Stake and Kick brought them together. The “Headlines” rapper also used the stream to tease his forthcoming album with PARTYNEXTDOOR.