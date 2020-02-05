Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dreka and Kevin Gates Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rapper Kevin Gates and his longtime wife and former manager, Dreka Gates, are officially headed for divorce after nearly a decade of marriage. According to newly filed legal documents obtained by TMZ, Dreka submitted paperwork in court on Wednesday (July 30), triggering a formal close to a relationship that played out in both music and the public eye.

Dreka listed July 10 as their official date of separation and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two married in October 2015 after years of working closely together — both professionally and romantically. They share two children, 12-year-old Islah Koren and 11-year-old Khaza Gates, for whom Dreka is requesting joint legal and physical custody. Dreka is also requesting spousal support while checking the box to prevent Kevin from being awarded any spousal support in return. Any existence of a prenuptial agreement remains unclear.

The Louisiana natives were often viewed as a power couple in Southern Hip Hop, with Dreka managing Kevin’s career from its early beginnings. However, their marriage has weathered some public turbulence in recent years.

The couple’s split comes on the heels of a much-publicized entanglement involving Kevin and social media personality Brittany Renner. In a June interview with Bootleg Kev, Renner claimed she and the “Breakfast” talent were married on April 6 and divorced by May 28. “I don’t feel like it’s a sucky situation because what is meant to be is always going to be,” she said, noting that their ceremony may have followed Islamic customs, which include a 90-day reconciliation period.

The revelation raised eyebrows given Kevin was still legally married to Dreka at the time. Some fans speculated that the Renner-Gates union may have been a Nikah — an Islamic marriage that is not legally binding in civil court. Still, the timing of their involvement added fuel to ongoing rumors surrounding Kevin and Dreka’s rocky status.

Back in May, Dreka faced cheating allegations of her own after social media users accused her of being romantically involved with her personal trainer. She responded directly, stating: “I have NEVER had any type of sexual or romantic encounters with my personal trainer or any ‘hired help’ and will NEVER.”

Kevin Gates has yet to publicly comment on the divorce.