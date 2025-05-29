Image Image Credit Cindy Ord/VF23 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B and Offset Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Offset has filed legal documents requesting spousal support from Cardi B in their ongoing divorce, per TMZ.

He is also seeking joint custody of their three children, with Cardi B’s home as the primary residence.

Cardi B has not commented directly but reposted a tweet suggesting Offset’s motives may be personal, not financial.

Offset reportedly wants Cardi B to pay him spousal support once their divorce is finalized. On Thursday (May 29), TMZ reported that the former Migos member filed an amended divorce response earlier in the month in which he requested an unspecified amount of alimony.

According to the outlet, the “rest of the requests look relatively unchanged,” meaning he’s still seeking joint custody for their three children: Kulture, Wave and the daughter they welcomed last year. Cardi B’s home will “serve as the primary residence,” TMZ further noted.

Although Cardi B hasn’t officially commented on the spousal support request, she did repost a tweet about the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper being “in his feelings that she has moved on.” It read, “The thing is: I don’t even think it’s about the money. Offset just wants to mess with Cardi.”

It’s worth mentioning that the Grammy Award-winning rapper has been romantically linked to NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs since October 2024. The two were later seen together on Valentine’s Day and eventually went public while courtside at the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks playoff game earlier this May.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset for the second time in July 2024, per People, and unfortunately, it’s been anything but pretty. That September, he accused her of cheating while pregnant. “You f**ked [someone else] with a baby inside. Tell the truth!” he wrote during one of her Instagram Lives. Though the “Bodak Yellow” artist never responded to him directly, she seemingly addressed the claims in a post on X: “AND DID!”

Fast forward to January — after a couple more heated exchanges online — Cardi B said that Offset and his mother “robbed” her. “Mind you, we were cool. We weren’t f**king, but we were cool,” she explained on X Spaces. “You and your mom robbed me cold. Wiped my nose.”

As the legal battle between Cardi B and Offset continues to unfold, the public drama shows no signs of slowing down. With spousal support now on the table, all eyes are on what happens next with one of Hip Hop’s most high-profile splits.