Key Takeaways:

Earl Sweatshirt revealed he has not spoken to Frank Ocean “in a brick,” despite their Odd Future history.

He praised Frank’s jewelry brand Homer and said he might buy a piece.

Earl’s new album explores personal growth and features artists like Erykah Badu.

Earl Sweatshirt and singer Frank Ocean both rose to fame as part of the Odd Future collective in the early 2010s. But in a recent interview, the enigmatic rapper and producer admitted he and the “Novacane” singer haven’t spoken much in recent years.

The topic of his relationship with his Odd Future comrades came up during Earl’s appearance on the New York Times’ “Popcast.” “I talk to [Tyler, the Creator] more than I talk to Frank. I haven’t talked to Frank in a brick,” said the now 31-year-old man born Thebe Neruda Kgositsile.

But the two artists aren’t at odds, no pun intended. Earl went on to praise Ocean’s jewelry-making venture, sharing how impressed he was with it. “He is doing that s**t,” said Earl, who appeared on “Super Rich Kids” from Ocean’s Channel Orange album. “He’s making jewelry, like... He can drop anytime he wants. Or not. He can drop a chain on y’all. I’m about to cop.”

Ocean originally launched his Homer fine jewelry brand in 2018. It relaunched in 2025 to positive fanfare, with a webshop selling diamond, silver, and gold accessories. Homer also has physical stores in New York City, London, and Los Angeles. While the jewelry business seems to be treating him well, Ocean’s last album remains 2016’s Blonde, leaving fans to speculate when — or if — he’ll release new music.

As for Earl, on Friday (Aug. 22), he dropped Live Laugh Love, his first album since 2022’s SICK! The new 11-track project, his sixth LP, includes vocals from Erykah Badu and clocks in at under 30 minutes. Live Laugh Love’s rollout was brief, with Earl only announcing the release date on Aug. 20 with a series of meme-filled Instagram posts.

The album’s release campaign also included a listening party in Los Angeles — Earl Sweatshirt himself did not attend.