Key Takeaways:

Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 will take place at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 15 and 16, with a sold-out presale and a $20 waitlist option.

The artist roster spans Hip-Hop, R&B, and alternative, with names like A$AP Rocky, Clipse, Tems, and Doechii.

Tyler, the Creator will likely perform music from his No. 1 album DON’T TAP THE GLASS just weeks after wrapping his world tour.

A$AP Rocky, Doechii, and GloRilla are all on the lineup for Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw 2025, which returns to Dodger Stadium on Nov. 15 and 16. Announced on Thursday (Aug. 21) evening via a crossword puzzle, it didn’t take long for fans to piece together the full lineup for the festival.

There’s plenty to look forward to when it comes to the show, including Clipse performing cuts from their comeback album Let God Sort Em Out and Childish Gambino returning to the stage despite “retiring” his moniker last year. Also on the bill are Earl Sweatshirt, Clairo, Teezo Touchdown, Tems, Sombr, Don Toliver, Fousheé, and Samara Cyn, among others.

For fans who missed the presale, Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 is already “completely sold out.” That said, festivalgoers can join a $20 waitlist for a possible chance at securing tickets. See the full lineup below.

Tyler, who will wrap up his "CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR" just weeks before the festival, is bringing his latest album, DON’T TAP THE GLASS, to the stage. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in July despite its short-notice release. Since then, he’s followed it up with visuals for “Sugar On My Tongue” and “Darling, I.”

“I asked some friends why they don’t dance in public, and some said [it was] because of the fear of being filmed. I thought, ‘Damn, a natural form of expression and a certain connection they have with music is now a ghost,’” Tyler said ahead of the LP. “It made me wonder how much of our human spirit got killed because of the fear of being a meme, all for having a good time.”

Of course, Tyler isn’t the only one bringing something new to Camp Flog Gnaw. Earl Sweatshirt dropped Live Laugh Love on Friday (Aug. 22), while both Doechii and Rocky have highly anticipated projects on the way.

On top of that, Larry June, 2 Chainz, and The Alchemist will be giving attendees something special from their collaborative project, Life Is Beautiful. Rounding out the lineup are relative newcomers and acts like Ray Vaughn, Luh Tyler, Zack Fox, Paris Texas, AzChike, and Bb trickz.