If you thought 2025 was a great year for R&B, 2026 is already looking promising. On Wednesday (Dec. 3), Ella Mai shared that her third studio album, Do You Still Love Me?, will be released on streaming platforms on Feb. 6.

Along with the announcement, the “Boo’d Up” singer shared the project’s official cover art, which shows her lying on a lounge chair while the camera peeks at her through a set of blinds. “My third studio album… Wow. I cannot believe we are here!” Mai wrote in the caption. “This is for the lovers, right in time for love day, and right on time for Scorpio-making season.”

Valentine’s Day — or “love day,” as Mai called it — falls about a week after the LP’s release. So far, the confirmed singles on the 14-track project are “Little Things” and “Tell Her.”

“Little Things” is one of the gems that fans received on Mai’s 3 EP, released in November 2024. The three-song drop also doubled as a celebration of her 30th birthday. “What’s important to you at 24 and what’s important to you at 30 is very different,” she told ESSENCE. “I just want to make sure whatever I put out, if I listen to it in 10 years, I’m still proud of it.”

As for “Tell Her,” the single dropped this past August. The Mustard-produced track interpolated Destiny’s Child’s Grammy Award-winning hit “Say My Name," with Mai singing, “But if your ex think she can call your phone / You better tell her you love me, put no one above me / Say my name, say my name.” Watch the music video below.

Do You Still Love Me? will arrive as the successor to Heart On My Sleeve. The 2022 album came with “Not Another Love Song,” the Roddy Ricch-assisted “How,” and “Leave You Alone.” Other artists featured on the project included Latto and Lucky Daye.