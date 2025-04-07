Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images and Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Eminem at VMAs and JID Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The final track on GDLU (Preluxe) reunites JID and Eminem for a high-stakes lyrical exchange.

The song features sharp verses from both artists, with JID referencing athletes and Eminem taking aim at Ye.

The EP hints at the themes and tone of JID’s upcoming album, God Does Like Ugly, due in August.

JID’s GDLU (Preluxe) has arrived at last, and there’s arguably no bigger highlight than his reunion with Eminem. On Friday (July 4), the two lyricists teamed up for the surprise EP’s closer, “Animals (Pt. 1).”

“You bet on me? Who better than me? / You better believe they never could be, I'm ready to eat / They better get it ready for me, I'm killin' the scene,” JID rapped on the first of two verses. On the second, he name-dropped more than a handful of people from the sports world, including NFL quarterback Jayden Daniels, Kobe Bryant (specifically in ‘06), the Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons, and Stephen A. Smith.

Eminem then closed out the Christo-produced track with references to Ja Rule, Ye, and more. “With these magazines, I act out like Ye and his cousin,” the Detroit lyricist rapped about Ye’s admission to having sexual relations with his cousin. In April, the “Runaway” artist notably admitted that he and his cousin “acted out” scenes from the adult magazines he discovered in his mom’s closet.

Listen to “Animals (Pt. 1)” below.

JID’s GDLU (Preluxe) also made its way to streaming services with contributions from Lil Yachty and 6LACK, who appear on “Knew Better” and “Lisa,” respectively. Noticeably absent from the four-track release are “32 (Freestyle)” and “BEAU,” two songs he previously used to build anticipation for the EP.

As the name suggests, GDLU (Preluxe) is meant to serve as a warm-up to God Does Like Ugly, JID’s upcoming album due in August. So far, “WRK” is the only confirmed single, though it wouldn’t be a complete shock to see some of the aforementioned records show up on the final version.

Explaining the meaning behind the actual album’s title, JID shared, “I live my life by the saying, ‘You can only control what you can control.’ So, this is the first step into a new world that I control… and it’s f**kin ugly.”