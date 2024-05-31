Image Image Credit Cooper Neill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar and Eminem Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Eminem is putting his money on Kendrick Lamar at the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

On Tuesday (Dec. 24), during SiriusXM’s “Shade 45” 20th anniversary special, he shared his predictions for the upcoming ceremony, and the Compton emcee ranked pretty high. “It’s very stiff competition. Kendrick is gonna sweep that s**t. ... He’s going to, and he should,” Eminem shared in an excerpt from the show.

“Not Like Us” is in the running for Record of the Year, competing with heavyweights like Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” and Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone. It’s also up for Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. Lamar even picked up additional nominations in the last two categories for his work on Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That.”

Eminem’s “Houdini” is another contender in the stacked Best Rap Performance category, alongside Cardi B’s “Enough (Miami),” Doechii’s “NISSAN ALTIMA,” Common and Pete Rock’s “When The Sun Shines Again” and GloRilla’s “Yeah Glo!” The Detroit legend is also eyeing a win for Best Rap Album with The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce).

Interestingly, Eminem name-dropped Lamar more than once on the aforementioned LP, including “Lucifer” and the opening cut, “Renaissance,” in which he assumed the role of a critic. “‘Kendrick's album was cool, but it didn't have any bangers’/ ‘Wayne's album or Ye's, couldn't tell you which one was lamer,’” the rapper spat. “You nerdy pricks would find somethin' wrong with 36 Chambers/ It's what they do to the greats/ Pick apart a Picasso and make excuses to hate.”

Eminem previously brought Lamar out for 2022’s Super Bowl LVI halftime show, where he performed "m.A.A.d city." The Pulitzer Prize winner will be headlining the football event for the first time in February 2025.