Despite rumors, a few speculative shots in Kendrick Lamar’s “wacced out murals,” and the upcoming Super Bowl LIX, there’s apparently no bad blood between Lil Wayne and the Compton native. On Monday (Dec. 16) evening’s airing of “The Skip Bayless Show,” the 500 Degreez rapper revealed they actually spoke amid social media pitting them against each other.

“I’ve spoken to him, wished him all the best and told him he better kill it. He gotta kill it,” Lil Wayne said. Sadly, for fans expecting a surprise appearance, the Young Money Records spearhead confirmed he’s “not even gonna be in the country” when the Super Bowl LIX takes over the Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025.

In a minutes-long video posted to Instagram in September, Lil Wayne said not being chosen for the annual football event “hurt a whole lot.” While Nicki Minaj, Birdman and others didn’t hold back, the Grammy Award winner put much of the weight on himself: “I blame myself for not being mentally prepared.”

Later in his conversation with Bayless, Lil Wayne was asked about Lamar’s “Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down” line from “wacced out murals.” Interestingly, the New Orleans native claimed it was his “first time hearing” the track.

“I think he’s a fan like I’m a fan of his music. I think he meant he saw what everyone else saw. He saw how much it meant to me,” Lil Wayne explained. “He didn’t let me down.”

The “Believe Me” artist continued, “There was no explanation that was needed for that. I think I understand those words. His hard work is the reason why he made it there, and obviously, that part about letting me down is me just being upset and disappointed about not getting that spot.”

It’s worth noting that a day after GNX unexpectedly dropped on streaming services, Lil Wayne tweeted, “I just be chillin’ [and they] still [come for] my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness.” Joe Budden even claimed that Lil Wayne “went in the studio” after hearing the lyrics, though that appears to be pure speculation for now.