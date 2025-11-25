Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Kayla Oaddams / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Summer Walker attends Summer Walker "Finally Over It" Meet And Greet at DBS Sounds and Erykah Badu attends the premiere of Netflix's "The Piano Lesson" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The surprise duet between Erykah Badu and Summer Walker created a powerful generational moment in R&B.

The concert took place in Atlanta and honored the 25th anniversary of Mama’s Gun.

Walker’s participation reflects the enduring influence of Badu’s music on today’s artists.

Erykah Badu shared a special moment with Summer Walker during the second Atlanta stop of her “Mama’s Gun 25 Tour.” On Monday (Nov. 24) night, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, the two surprised the crowd with a brief duet of “Bag Lady.”

In footage posted online, Walker sang the song's first few lines: “Bag lady, you gon’ hurt your back / Draggin' all them bags like that.” A moment later, Badu crooned, “All you must hold onto is who?” to which the “Girls Need Love” artist responded, “Is you, is you, is you.”

Walker attended the show with Sukihana, who also shared clips from the night on her Instagram Stories. Watch the video below.

The “Mama’s Gun 25 Tour” will continue into next month with stops in cities including Houston, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Nashville. Badu will eventually wrap the trek on Dec. 10 at Dallas’ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

As the name suggests, the tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of Mama’s Gun, Badu’s sophomore effort. Along with “Bag Lady,” the LP features “Didn't Cha Know,” “Green Eyes,” and the Stephen Marley-assisted “In Love with You.”

When asked about the project in October, Badu told The Los Angeles Times, “I don’t think of it in terms of years. I think of it in terms of progression, like, ‘Have I moved away from the Mama’s Gun messages?’ And a lot of them, like I said, I wrote as a young person, and I haven’t even hit some of the messages yet in myself and dug deep into them.”

She added, “So, it’s been 25 years, but there’s still 14 songs and 14 messages to get through for me.”

Walker, meanwhile, recently earned the biggest opening for an R&B album by a woman in 2025. Her third studio LP, Finally Over It, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 77,000 album-equivalent units.