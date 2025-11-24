Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Summer Walker performs during TwoGether Land Festival at Fair Park on May 25, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

All that anticipation around Summer Walker’s third studio LP paid off on the charts. On Monday (Nov. 24), Finally Over It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 77,000 album-equivalent units.

Of that total, streaming accounted for the vast majority. The 18-track project earned 69,000 SEA units — nearly 92 million on-demand streams — while 8,000 units came from pure sales. Though Walker didn’t quite dethrone Taylor Swift, who’s now been at No. 1 for seven weeks, the “Girls Need Love” artist did earn the biggest opening for an R&B album by a woman in 2025.

It’s also worth noting that Finally Over It was available in four vinyl versions, including one signed edition. As Rap-Up previously shared, Walker revealed two different covers (the For Better and For Worse editions) when she first announced the album would be split into two parts in October.

Then, last Wednesday (Nov. 19), Walker expanded the body of work with two digital deluxe editions. Finally Over It (Cocktail Hour) included “Session 34 (Mona Lisa)” and a new version of “Session 32,” both of which were exclusive to iTunes. The second, Finally Over It (The Afterparty), made “Take Me Out This Club” and the Foggieraw-assisted “Drown In My Love” available on streaming services.

For anyone curious, Walker now has four projects that have debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. The first Over It installment landed at No. 2 in 2019, while Still Over It arrived at No. 1 in 2021. The other was 2020’s Life On Earth EP, which housed “My Affection” with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Speaking about her latest LP on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Walker shared, “Despite it sounding like I’m finally over it — like, ‘Oh, she’s really mad now’ — it’s more so a different era, putting down the baggage, putting down any stress and just moving towards a better life.”