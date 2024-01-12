Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kai Cenat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kai Cenat changed the game with his latest recording-breaking month-long stream, “Mafiathon 2.” After an emotional ending on the last day, fans and supporters on social media have been sharing kind words for the young streaming icon.

On the app formerly known as Twitter, hours before the stream was coming to an end, Cenat exclaimed, “With only 15 hours left of the Subathon we have officially HIT 700K SUBS , THIS MONTH HAS BEEN ABSOLUTELY INSANE, words can’t explain how much I love you guys.” In response, one fan shared, “This right here makes me so happy. The way people can come together and support a black team, despite all the hate and situations ppl try to tear them apart. I love it. Shows when you keep God at the forefront nothing can break you apart.”

Cenat has had countless viral moments over the last month. Whether it be the return of Kevin Hart and Druski, or visits from the music industry’s top stars like GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Lil Uzi Vert, Chris Brown, Lizzo, SZA and G Herbo, the New York City-bred personality put on a show from start to finish. He also tugged on nostalgic heart strings by tapping cultural icons like Bill Nye the Science Guy, Nickelodeon’s Miranda Cosgrove, Hip Hop Harry, Nardwuar and also athletes like LeBron James’ son, Bryce James and NBA superstar Kyrie Irving.

Cenat has been co-signed by some of the biggest names in the industry. He’s been in commercials with Kim Kardashian and received stamps from Drake, Nicki Minaj and countless others. When speaking on his successful stream, J. Cole’s manager Ibrahim Hamad stated, “I’m not super familiar with the streaming world but everything I see Kai Cenat do or whenever I see clips of him, he seems like someone you wanna root for. Seem like he’s being himself and being about the right things from what I see. Congrats to him on his moment.”

Cenat ended his “Mafiathon 2” stream surpassing over 700,000 subscribers. During his stream, he highlighted and supported other upcoming streamers, bringing on lesser-known content creators to get some eyes on their work. Check out the full stream featuring Kevin Hart and Druski below!