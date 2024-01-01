Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 4batz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In a world where the lines between R&B, Hip Hop and internet virality are blurrier than ever, 4batz is loudly and unapologetically carving out his own lane. In just a few months, the Dallas native went from recording in makeshift setups to catching co-signs from the likes of Drake and charting with his very first songs. His blend of delicate melodies and a gritty, almost mischievous image had fans and industry insiders alike rushing to figure out: who is this kid? Beneath his viral moments and mysterious aura is a story packed with grit, faith and a little bit of that South Dallas toughness he wears like a second skin.

There’s a lot more to 4batz than what meets the timeline. Whether you’ve been humming "act ii: date @ 8" on loop or you’re just now hearing about him, here are seven things you probably didn’t know about the rising R&B wildcard.

1. His Legal Name Is Neko Bennet

Before he was serenading listeners on their TikTok feeds and Spotify playlists, 4batz was simply Neko Bennet. Born and raised in Dallas, his journey into the music world didn’t come with fancy studios or major label pushes at first. It was built on raw talent, determination and neighborhood hustle. Knowing the singer’s real name makes his success feel even more personal — like you're cheering on a hometown hero.

2. His First Two Singles Quickly Pulled In Over 27 Million Streams

Seven months after dropping his first single — and only one month after releasing his second — the R&B sensation pulled in a staggering 27 million streams on Spotify alone. His monthly listeners on the platform jumped from a modest 400,000 in December 2023 to over a jaw-dropping 3.6 million by January 2024. That kind of leap is rare — even in the streaming era — and it's a testament to how quickly his sound and persona resonated with listeners.

3. He Pulled 12-Hour Shifts At A Warehouse To Stay Out Of Trouble

Before his music dream caught flame, 4batz was clocking in grueling 12-hour days at a warehouse. Working long hours was his way of staying focused and avoiding the streets, which would pull him in the wrong direction. He simultaneously committed himself to creating three songs every night while also finishing high school. The work ethic he developed now bleeds into his artistry, which sees his patience and hustle going hand in hand.

4. He Spent Four Years Living Inside A Church

Faith runs deep in his veins, and it’s not just lip service; 4batz routinely gives all the grace to God for his successes. His belief in a higher power doesn’t come as a total surprise either — while facing housing instability, he spent four years sleeping inside of a church. He also slept on relatives’ floors, telling GQ in 2024, “I don't know what it's like to have a house.” There is a deep sense of gratitude woven into the emotional layers of his music, and one can only assume that comes from the many difficult experiences he’s endured. Behind his cool image is a soul that’s weathered some serious storms, but he's kept his faith throughout!

5. His Moniker Is A Nod To His Roots

The name "4batz" isn’t just a random internet alias! It’s rooted in his upbringing. The “4” is a shoutout to the part of South Dallas he calls home, while "Batz" stems from a nickname he earned for always being ready to throw hands when necessary. In his own words, it’s about batting someone "the f**k outta here" if needed. It's a name that perfectly encapsulates his toughness and pride in where he’s from.

6. His "Shiesty R&B" Style Is Based On Real Life, Not Marketing

The contrast between the mysterious artist’s urban appearance and tender vocals might seem like a marketing dream, but it’s actually his real life. He grew up immersed in his mother’s and grandma’s R&B favorites like Mint Condition and Anita Baker, while his father introduced him to raw voices like Tupac and DMX. Every part of his sound is a reflection of the different worlds he’s lived in.

7. He Plays Guitar

Just when you think you’ve got him figured out, 4batz pulls out another wild card. Yes, the South Dallas singer can play the guitar — adding another layer to his artistry. It’s the kind of detail that reminds you he’s a true musician at work behind the viral hits and the viral persona.