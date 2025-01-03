Image Image Credit Roy Rochlin / Stringer via Getty Images and Naomi Rahim / Stringer via Getty Images and Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jordan Adetunji, Chxrry22 and Chase Shakur Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In a world where our favorite artists are keeping us fed with consistent releases, it can be increasingly difficult to find new talent to enjoy. Genres like country and Hip Hop dominated the talk of the industry in 2024 — with stars like Beyoncé, Shaboozey, Kendrick Lamar and Drake monopolizing most of the conversation — but R&B has remained a dominant category with plenty of rising stars to choose from.

While newer artists like Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, Muni Long and Leon Thomas have cemented themselves within the passion-filled genre, new blood is always flowing through R&B. Whether you are introduced to a new act on TikTok or hear them on an editorial playlist, there is a fresh generation of budding crooners that should be on every R&B fan’s radar.

Rap-Up has compiled a list of new upcoming singers to check out. Check out the list below!

1. 4batz

It has been a while since someone’s introduction into the music industry caused a public debate. 4batz’s unique approach to social media and his dynamic digital marketing strategy seems set up with intention from start to finish. The ski-mask-wearing high-pitched crooner uses his street image as the perfect juxtaposition to his music’s subject matter. After garnering major co-signs from artists such as Usher, Drake and Ye, the Texas-raised singer is looking to secure his place within the new era of young male singers. His breakout hit, “act ii: date @ 8,” also landed a lengthy feature from the Toronto hitmaker before the new talent inked an EP deal with OVO Sound. Although he only has one full length project to date, he has already secured features from one of R&B’s greatest living artists, Usher, on his popular track “act iv: fckin u again (18+).”

2. Chxrry22

Having a co-sign from one of the most successful artists in the world, The Weeknd, can be difficult; however, Chxrry22 is finding ways to keep fans engaged while she continues to shape her sound. Her Aaliyah-influenced aesthetic seamlessly pairs with her wide range of music, which delves into different topics like relationships, womanhood and self-empowerment. Songs like “Favorite Girl” featuring Offset and “Never Had This” with Vory showcase her ability to collaborate with different types of artists. Her silky-smooth vocals mesh well with her top tier beat selection, making her presence felt among her peers. It is only a matter of time before Chxrry22 takes the next step into stardom.

3. Chase Shakur

Tales about missed texts, toxic behavior and misconnections between the sexes have become increasingly popular over the last few years. Chase Shakur has been able to maintain his impressive momentum by gradually getting better with each release. He shares a more mature perspective with each drop, allowing his fan base to grow with him over time. Standout tracks like “too far close” and “honda civic ’98” have helped solidify him as a new giant, securing millions of streams on across all the DSPs. Utilizing touring and captivating content on social media has also helped the enigmatic R&B bad boy become increasingly popular. On Feb. 7, Shakur unveiled his 16-track LP, WONDERLOVE, boasting features with TyFontaine and Smino.

4. Isaiah Falls

If Thomas was R&B’s golden boy in 2024, the stage is perfectly set for Isaiah Falls to be the next mainstream star in 2025. Following the release of his breakout single, “FLORIDA BABY,” the calculated singer has been rising through the ranks and securing co-signs from all the major DSPs and other talented R&B creatives. In fact, he has captured features from Joyce Wrice and has teased at many more. The Drugs n’ Lullabies creator has also been building a signature sound and look that cannot be mistaken for anyone else. He and his team have credited their tight-knit relationship and passion for the genre as the reason for their success up until this point. If he keeps up the pace and capitalizes off of his momentum, Falls is in position to lead the next wave. While the pressure is seemingly getting increasingly higher, he seems to shine the brightest in big moments.

5. Jordan Adetunji

Jordan Adetunji is one of the most interesting new creatives to pop in the R&B space. The UK-bred singer/songwriter popped off with “KEHLANI,” the Summer Walker–sampling viral track that is an ode to Kehlani’s looks. After garnering an exciting wave of support on social media, he caught the attention of the California-based R&B superstar. The bubbling talent then secured her feature for the remix that led him to secure his first-ever Grammy nomination. While many were ready to discount him as a one hit wonder, Adetunji delivered his debut project, A Jaguar’s Dream, which is jam-packed with multiple bops, including “Options” with Lil Baby, “305” with Bryson Tiller and more. The storytelling in his music pairs well with his androgynous voice, which helps him be digestible for the masses.

6. Jordan Ward

Easily the most developed and progressive artist on this list, Jordan Ward has an undeniable charisma and song-making ability. While the Missouri native’s talent is on full display throughout his entire discography, he shows major maturity in JRNY, a collaborative project with frequent collaborator Joony. Ward has secured co-signs from talented artists such as Ty Dolla Sign, Blxst and even Tyler, The Creator. Outside of being a fire vocalist, Ward is also a trained dancer, therefore his performances are always at the next level. The NAACP Image Award winner is an overall entertainer who is intentional about building a world around his art. Tracks like “WHITE CROCS” and “FAMJAM4000” showcase his foray into various genres like funk, R&B, alternative and more. His versatility is arguably his most redeeming quality as an artist.

7. kwn

kwn is very new to the genre, but she is batting strong fresh out of the gate. Bursting onto the scene by way of features with Kehlani, she has held her own with dope performances on tracks like Adetunji’s “Too Many Women” and her Kehlani-assisted banger “worst behaviour.” The sensual nature of her tracks brings back the fire and passion to R&B that fans rarely get from her perspective. Drawing inspiration from artists like PARTYNEXTDOOR and Ty Dolla Sign, kwn is never opposed to infusing her real-life stories into the music to make for ultra relatable songs. The East London-raised crooner is poised to continue to rise within her own unique lane in 2025.

8. Pimmie

Having your own song on a Drake album is a milestone that almost always leads to major success as a solo artist in the music industry. Pimmie is poised to be the next artist to use a Drake album as her introduction to the world — especially after the success of “PIMMIE’S DILEMMA” on Drake and PND’s Billboard No. 1 album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Her sultry tone and passion-filled lyrics capture the attention of many listeners, and she’s perfectly set up to unveil more music in the same way that fans became familiar with artists like Giveon, Lamar, Yebba, Jorja Smith and many others.

9. SAILORR

SAILORR has learned how to grasp the attention of fans on social media with her engaging content and hit track “POOKIE’S REQIUEM,” which now has a remix version with Walker. With the same management team as 4batz’s, it is only right that the Florida-bred songstress creates innovative ways to get people talking on social media to drive energy back to her impressive music. While many details about her are gradually coming to light, she is poised to continue her rise to the top. Leaning on her Asian roots, she has tactfully included anime-inspired elements into her music to help breed relatability and further build a community of supporters that she can align with outside of just music.