It looks like Famous Dex and Rich The Kid won’t be reconciling anytime soon. The former threatened his one-time collaborator in a social media rant that included threats of bodily harm and demands for payment.

Things were much different in March 2016 when Famous Dex signed to Rich The Kid's Rich Forever Music. Despite some initial ups and downs, the pair became frequent collaborators. When they were on better terms, they worked together on their Rich Forever mixtape series and numerous singles. Most of Famous Dex’s releases have been dropped via Rich Forever Music.

However, things haven’t been good for a long time, according to Famous Dex. Last Friday (Oct. 31), the Chicago native hopped on Instagram Live to go in on Rich The Kid, but first, he did give credit where credit was due.

"I never thought I would make a video like this," he said. "[Rich The Kid] changed my life. I salute him [and] I love him for that.”

However, it was all anger and hostility after that. Famous Dex added, “But, bro, all this s**t you done done since 2016? And you think… on my mom grave, Rich, when I see you, I'm beating your a**."

The Dex Meets Dexter rapper continued, "All you did was scam, bro. Where my money at from Rich Forever 5? Where? Where is my money at? Like, n**ga you think I ain't save the texts and send some to my lawyer? Like bro, that's so unfair, bro. Me and you and Jay Critch. We was the s**t bro, on my moms."

Famous Dex’s words shouldn’t come as a surprise to his fans. Back in March 2025, and also via Instagram, he told Rich The Kid he “wouldn’t even be who you are if it weren’t for me.”

It’s worth noting that Rich The Kid has enjoyed much success working extensively with Migos in the past as well as Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar. While Famous Dex and Rich The Kid have previously fallen out and reconciled before, it’s looking like 2024’s Rich Forever 5 will be their last joint project.