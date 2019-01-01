Image Image Credit Thaddaeus McAdams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Travis Scott and Pusha T perform at REVOLVE Desert House Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (July 13), Travis Scott finally dropped a new JACKBOYS album, titled JACKBOYS 2. The group is made up of the Houston rapper and his Cactus Jack Records artists, which includes Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, SoFaygo, Chase B, Wallie the Sensei and Luxury Tax.

The 17-track offering is the long-awaited follow-up to 2019’s JACKBOYS. However, despite the lengthy hiatus, fans aren’t talking all that much about the album. Instead, a recently revealed rift between Scott and Pusha T is what’s getting plenty of discussion.

On a new song called “CHAMPAIN & VACAY” featuring Toliver, Scott raps, “I swear these old n**gas kill me / Know my YNs feel me / They just want the real me / Blue Bugatti, I'm dodgin' TMZ / Made a hundred off pushin' T's / Now my phone on DND.” Not exactly subtle, the bars are in response to the Clipse rapper’s recent public remarks.

In mid-June, Clipse dropped “So Be It,” from their then-forthcoming album, Let God Sort Em Out. The track features bars that the internet quickly determined were squarely aimed at La Flame. “You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your b**ch and your pride in front of me / her UTOPIA had moved right up the street / And her lip gloss was poppin', she ain't need you to eat.”

While the lyrics may have required further insight for casual fans, Pusha T made his beef plain in an interview with GQ. The DAYTONA creator mentioned that he didn’t appreciate Scott making a big deal of playing UTOPIA for Pharrell Williams only to turn around and feature Drake on “Meltdown” — a track in which the Canadian rapper disparaged both Pusha T and Williams.

“He interrupted a session,” the New York-born rapper told the publication. “He sees me and Malice there. He's like, ‘Oh, man, everybody's here,’ he's smiling, laughing, jumping around, doing his f**king monkey dance. We weren't into the music, but he wanted to play it, wanted to film [us and Pharrell listening to it]. And then a week later you hear ‘Meltdown,’ which he didn’t play. He played the song, but not [Drake’s verse].”

Now, Scott has answered Pusha T’s diss with a song; however, it’s not getting the universal acclaim he was surely hoping for. Reactions to his retort online have been mixed, to say the least.

One fan noted on X, “Pusha T said that Travis Scott is a corny rapper that can’t rap, and Travis goes and proves him right with the ‘You’re old!’ comeback.”

Meanwhile, another user wrote, “A rap beef is only gonna further prove that Travis Scott is not a good rapper at all.”

Regardless, a rap star like Scott will always have his true believers. Case in point…

Listen to “CHAMPAIN & VACAY” below.