Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Jack Harlow and Druski Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jack Harlow and Druski have one of the most comical public friendships. Their hilarious bromance has been displayed at various times throughout each other's rise to fame. Recently, Harlow started to gain some new attention after posting a funny comment on Druski’s new post in response to Rubi Rose.

After the video vixen went online claiming that her relationship with the internet comedian was a public relations stunt rather than a genuine connection, the Atlanta-raised creative used his caption to exclaim, “Never needed no PR.” Harlow commented, “Or a stylist, or a trainer, or a nutritionist #INDEPENDENT #SELFMADE.”

In response to his post, fans began to speculate about Harlow's whereabouts after having a seemingly quiet period, following his time as one of the most talked-about artists in the music industry. One fan tweeted, “Where Jack Harlow been at?” while someone else asserted, “D**n we need new Jack Harlow music, its been a min. This made me think of him again.”

One user even said, “I forgot about this duo? Where tf has Jack been?” It is a fair question to ask, seeing as though Harlow has not released any solo music since his 2023 hit single, “Lovin On Me,” which featured an anthemic Skilla Baby co-sign.

The Drake-collaborator is slated to headline a special Citi Sound Vault show at the Brooklyn Paramount on Oct. 17. In a press release he mentioned, “Excited for this intimate performance. It will be a special night.” The Generation Now signee is known for popular tracks like “First Class” and “WHATS POPPIN.”

Harlow has been making moves in the acting space lately. Fans had mixed reviews toward his White Men Can’t Jump 2023 remake alongside Teyana Taylor. More recently, he joined the all-star cast on Apple TV+’s The Instigators, featuring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. The movie scored a 41 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, 15 percent higher than White Men Can’t Jump.