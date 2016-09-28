Image Image Credit Screenshot of The Weeknd’s “Dancing In The Flames” video Image Alt The Weeknd Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Sept. 13), The Weeknd released “Dancing In The Flames,” the first single from his upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. The visual companion — shot on Apple’s imminent iPhone 16 Pro — showed the Canadian singer cruising in a red convertible before it crashed, leaving him surrounded by rain and flying glass.

“Traffic dies while we are racin' home/ Melted lights cover the open road/ I hope we make it, 'cause I've been chasin'/ Another odyssey, oh,” The Weeknd crooned on the opening verse. He continued the theme in the record’s chorus: “I can't wait to see your face/ Crash when we're switchin' lanes/ My love's beyond the pain/ But if I miss the brake/ We're dancin' in the flames.”

“Dancing In The Flames” was produced by Max Martin and Oscar Holter, who have worked with The Weeknd on several occasions already. The track was first previewed during the musician’s one-night-only concert on Sept. 7 in São Paulo, Brazil, which also saw him bringing out Playboi Carti.

“The problem with The Weeknd is that his single releases never make sense until you hear it with the album,” one Twitter user reacted to the new offering. Another emphasized, “I need this Weeknd album immediately.”

Elsewhere, one fan humorously remarked how the artist’s visual efforts frequently contain fatal ends: “Why does The Weeknd always die in his [music videos]?” Similar to “Dancing In The Flames,” he suffered tragic deaths in clips like “Starboy,” “Until I Bleed Out,” and “False Alarm.”

Hurry Up Tomorrow currently has no release date. However, it’s expected to arrive before the end of 2024 and will mark The Weeknd’s final album under the moniker.

“This album represents the creative apex of the project, serving as the third and final chapter crafted with existential and self-referential themes as seen with the latest visionary teasers that have set fans ablaze with anticipation for this concluding installment,” he shared earlier in the month.