Key Takeaways:

Finesse2tymes was previously arrested in Harris County, Texas, on multiple drug and firearm-related charges.

On Instagram, he shared a bold message about loyalty and growth next to his mugshot.

The rapper also used the social media post to tease new music.

Finesse2tymes has broken his silence following his recent arrest in Texas. The Memphis rapper, who was booked earlier this week in Harris County on eight charges, including drug possession and evidence tampering, took to Instagram on Wednesday (Oct. 22) to directly address the situation.

Alongside his mugshot and music snippets, he wrote, “See the difference between me and most is [I don’t care] about showing my growth. I ain’t running from my flaws, I ain’t hiding behind no PR, I ain’t hiding behind no money [and] I ain’t doin’ what no label tell me to do.” The post continued, “This [is] my real life, and yeah, I’ma shake back. I always do. God never put me through more than I can handle. But while y’all posting my downfall, post what’s gon’ bring me up too.”

As previously reported by Rap-Up, Finesse2tymes was taken into custody on Monday (Oct. 20). He was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, introducing a prohibited substance into a correctional facility and other offenses. The report further revealed that, according to Harris County Jail, the XXL Freshman alum was no longer in custody as of Tuesday (Oct. 21). Authorities have yet to share additional details about the incident.

The post follows a series of legal issues for Finesse2tymes in 2025 alone, including a dismissed “terroristic threats” case and an ongoing civil lawsuit tied to a 2023 Atlanta area shooting. In January, he was accused of threatening to shoot a woman during an argument but was later cleared when prosecutors dropped the charges due to insufficient evidence. Meanwhile, a former driver, Ernest Flores, took to court to pursue damages related to injuries sustained in the 2023 incident.

Through his latest post, Finesse2tymes appeared focused on accountability and growth, and emphasized perseverance amid ongoing challenges. “I ain’t just a f**k up,” he wrote. “I got talent … At least I know what loyalty is.”