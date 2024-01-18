Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Flo Milli Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Flo Milli is pregnant, at least according to her fans. On Tuesday (Nov. 12), she previewed an unreleased song sampling T-Pain’s “I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper).”

The accompanying video sees Milli in a crop top, softly rubbing on her belly, alongside a masked man whom viewers can only assume might be her child’s father — if the rumors are true. “She [is] so pretty! Preggo face,” Saucy Santana wrote in the comments section, while the Alabama star’s “I Am” collaborator, Baby Tate, penned, “I’m not gon’ lie, I ain’t hear a word [you] said. Congratulations. OMG, Flo Mommi s**t!”

The post saw support from industry peers like Maiya The Don, Anycia, Coi Leray, Big Boss Vette, Sexyy Red and Megan Thee Stallion, who commented, “My girl” with a heart-eyes emoji.

At the time of reporting, Milli has yet to confirm or deny whether she’s actually pregnant. The rapper did, however, respond to the rumors via Twitter, where she hilariously asked, “Damn, I can’t be bloated?”

The past year has surprisingly been filled with new arrivals from women in music. Cardi B welcomed her daughter in September, while Kali Uchis and Don Toliver had their son in March. Sexyy Red also announced her baby’s birth in February.

As for 2024, Flo Milli has been keeping a full schedule. On Nov. 1, she performed at Kamala Harris’ Milwaukee rally ahead of the U.S. presidential election, though the Democratic nominee ultimately lost. The artist also lent her vocals to Megan’s “Roc Steady” and Latto’s “Sunday Service (Remix)” earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, in March, she debuted Fine Ho, Stay. It arrived with contributions from SZA and Cardi B, who appeared on the aforementioned remix, plus additional features from Gunna, Monaleo and Anycia.

The “Never Lose Me” creator explained to ELLE about the LP, “It’s me expressing myself a little bit more to my personality. Before, I was giving one side of Flo Milli, and now, I’m giving everybody different sides of me. It’s a vulnerable vibe where people get to hear my experiences. I feel like it’s very relatable for women, and I feel like it will help.”