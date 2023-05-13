Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Flo Milli Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Flo Milli kept it all the way real on Yung Miami’s latest episode of “Caresha Please,” which aired on Thursday (Dec. 5) night. During her sit-down, the “Conceited” rapper spoke about the “eye-opening” colorism she’s experienced and social media pitting Hip Hop’s leading ladies against one another “all the f**king time,” among other topics.

Around 17 minutes into the conversation, Yung Miami brought up the topic of Flo Milli being labeled “underrated” because of her darker skin tone. The Alabama native reflected, “It’s different for me to digest because I feel like I’ve made it so far, and coming from where I come from, where I am now is an accomplishment. It was kind of triggering to get on the internet and be ridiculed for that.

“Also, the whole colorism thing was crazy because I didn’t really know [what it meant],” she further noted. “It was definitely eye-opening.” Flo Milli went on to address the root of the issue, citing slavery as its unfortunate origin: “They made us think our skin color was an issue, and that taught our people to make it an issue.”

Amid Ice Spice’s meteoric rise in 2023 with “Munch (Feelin’ U)” — and subsequent co-signs from heavyweights like Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift — some social media users couldn't help but wonder why Flo Milli wasn’t getting the same level of spotlight, having many speculate it might be due to skin complexion. However, the Fine Ho, Stay creator put an end to those “tired a**” narratives almost immediately.

Though she wasn’t visibly showing at the time, Flo Milli did open about her current relationship and, perhaps unknowingly, dropped some hints about her pregnancy during the conversation. “Everybody’s FBI agents on the internet, but he’s not in my [social media] follows, so y'all not going to find him that way,” the rapper shared. When asked if her boyfriend is in the music industry, she hesitantly admitted, “I guess. Yeah, he’s an artist.”

Regarding how many children she wants in the future, Flo Milli answered, “Two at the most.” The “Never Lose Me” rapper also revealed she’s hoping for a boy first, partly due to her own upbringing. “I kind of saw how it was having girls with me and my sister growing up. It was not easy for my mama,” she detailed.