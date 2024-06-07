Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto and Flo Milli Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since teasing her pregnancy in November, Flo Milli has been receiving nothing but love, and rightfully so. On Wednesday (Dec. 4), Latto shared a photo with the “In The Party” rapper with the caption, “[Titi’s] baby,” followed by a face holding back tears emoji.

The two artists spent some time together during the Los Angeles stop of Latto’s “Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour” on Sunday (Dec. 2), where Flo Milli performed “Never Lose Me” at the YouTube Theater. Quote-tweeting the aforementioned post, the soon-to-be mother of one replied, “We love you.”

Musically, Latto and Flo Milli collaborated for the first time on June’s “Sunday Service (Remix).” The record, which also included contributions from Megan Thee Stallion, was joined by an accompanying visual effort shot backstage of the Houston phenomenon’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour.” It later appeared on Sugar Honey Iced Tea, the self-coined Big Mama’s third studio album.

In August, Latto and Flo Milli linked up again for Spotify’s “The Gold Standard” gallery in New York City. The pair hosted a round table with Sexyy Red to discuss women’s enduring impact on Hip Hop, the current state of the genre, and more. “I feel like all the girls that [are] really popping now just stayed to true to themselves and believed in something they really couldn’t see,” the Alabama native said regarding the legacy of female rap.

Flo Milli initially teased her pregnancy while previewing an unreleased song that sampled T-Pain’s “I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper).” She humorously responded to the speculation with, “Damn, I can’t be bloated?” before confirming that she’s expecting a week later. Since then, peers like Megan Thee Stallion, Dreezy, Baby Tate, Aliyah’s Interlude, Anycia, Ms Banks, and Saucy Santana celebrated the news.

The Fine Ho, Stay rapper hasn’t announced whether she’s expecting a boy or a girl just yet, but fans are excited nonetheless.