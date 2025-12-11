Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Fridayy performs during 2024 ONE Music Festival at Piedmont Park on October 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgi Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Fridayy feels left out of the R&B conversation. Coming off the heels of “Proud Of Me” scoring a nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards last month, the singer-songwriter is ready to clear up the genre confusion for anyone viewing him “from the outside looking in.”

On Tuesday (Dec. 10), the “When It Comes To You” artist announced that he’s dropping a new project on Friday (Dec. 12). In a black-and-white trailer shared alongside the news, a reporter asked him about the nod: “You were just nominated for a Grammy in the rap category. A lot of people obviously know you as an R&B artist, but now that you’re being recognized in the rap game, how do you view yourself as an artist?”

Fridayy responded, “That’s a good question. I feel like a lot of people from the outside looking in don’t know where to place me, but my fans know I really do this singing s**t and R&B [is] one of my first true loves.”

“I be seeing a lot of these lists — no disrespect — I just be feeling like I’m left out the chat, you know what I’m saying?” he continued. “Now I think it’s time for me to enter the conversation.” At the end of the clip, the camera panned to The Westdale with the text “Everybody Got Somebody,” which could possibly be the forthcoming project’s title.

Fans will have to wait until Friday (no pun intended) to learn what the project is ultimately called and whether any features are on it.

Meek Mill’s feature on “Proud Of Me” likely contributed to it being included in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category. The pair will go up against Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “luther,” PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake’s “SOMEBODY LOVES ME,” JID’s “Wholeheartedly,” and more, come February 2026.

Fridayy seems grateful for the nomination nonetheless. “This [is] not just a song; this is therapy to the whole world,” the Philadelphia native wrote on Instagram in November. “I never had a song touch the [people] like this, and seeing all the reaction when they heard made me feel like I did the right thing creating this song and touching on the ones we lost.”