Image Image Credit Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images, Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images, Jason Armond / Contributor via Getty Images, and Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar at the 2025 Grammy Awards, Tyler, The Creator attends the Starz screening of "Magic City: An American Fantasy," Leon Thomas at the 2024 Grammy Awards, and Doechii at the 2025 Grammy Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kendrick Lamar leads the 2026 Grammy Award nominations with nine nods, including Album of the Year for GNX.

Clipse, Doechii and Tyler, The Creator each earned five nominations.

Leon Thomas is the only R&B act nominated for Best New Artist, also scoring a Best R&B Album nod for MUTT.

The Recording Academy unveiled their 2026 Grammy Award nominations on Friday (Nov. 7) at 11 a.m. ET, with Kendrick Lamar, Leon Thomas and Clipse being among the most-nominated Hip Hop and R&B nominees.

After sweeping five Grammy Awards for “Not Like Us” back in February, Lamar leads all nominees with a total of nine nods, including Album of the Year for GNX. Also in that category is Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out, which earned the rap duo five nominations overall. They tied Doechii, Sounwave, SZA and Tyler, The Creator, who also received five each.

In the Best Rap Album category, a few familiar favorites surfaced, including Tyler’s CHROMAKOPIA, Let God Sort Em Out, and GNX. Rounding out the category are GloRilla’s GLORIOUS and JID’s God Does Like Ugly.

For Best R&B Album, Leon Thomas — who also happens to be the only R&B act nominated for Best New Artist — earned a nod for MUTT alongside GIVĒON’s BELOVED, Coco Jones’ Why Not More?, Ledisi’s The Crown and Teyana Taylor’s Escape Room.

In the main categories, Top Dawg Entertainment scored two major nominations for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year: Doechii’s “Anxiety” and Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “luther.” The latter topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 consecutive weeks, so hopefully that translates into a few awards come February.

“From emerging talent to influential icons, these nominees reflect today’s broad and diverse musical landscape, and I am excited to celebrate them in the coming weeks ahead and on music’s biggest night,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. shared in a statement.

The forthcoming Grammy Awards will air live at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena via CBS and Paramount+ on Feb. 1, 2026. In the meantime, see the full list of nominations for rap and R&B, as well as the six general categories, below.

Album of the Year

Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Justin Bieber – SWAG

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out

Lady Gaga – MAYHEM

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Leon Thomas – MUTT

Tyler, the Creator – CHROMAKOPIA

Record of the Year

Bad Bunny – “DtMF”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Billie Eilish – “WILDFLOWER”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “luther”

Chappell Roan – “The Subway”

ROSÉ and Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

ROSÉ and Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Bad Bunny – “DtMF”

HUNTR/X – “Golden”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “luther”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Billie Eilish – “WILDFLOWER”

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marías

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Best Rap Album

Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out

GloRilla – GLORIOUS

JID – God Does Like Ugly

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Tyler, The Creator – CHROMAKOPIA

Best Rap Song

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Clipse, John Legend and Voices of Fire – “The Birds Don’t Sing”

Tyler, The Creator; GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne – “Sticky”

GloRilla – “TGIF”

Kendrick Lamar and Lefty Gunplay – “tv off”

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B – “Outside”

Clipse, Pharrell Williams and Kendrick Lamar – “Chains & Whips”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Kendrick Lamar and Lefty Gunplay – “tv off”

Tyler, The Creator and Teezo Touchdown – “Darling, I”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Fridayy and Meek Mill – “Proud Of Me”

JID, Ty Dolla $ign and 6LACK – “Wholeheartedly”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “luther”

Terrace Martin, Kenyon Dixon and Rapsody – “WeMaj”

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR – “SOMEBODY LOVES ME”

Best R&B Album

GIVĒON – BELOVED

Coco Jones – Why Not More?

Ledisi – The Crown

Teyana Taylor – Escape Room

Leon Thomas – MUTT

Best R&B Song

Kehlani – “Folded”

Summer Walker – “Heart Of A Woman”

Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller – “It Depends”

Durand Bernarr – “Overqualified”

Leon Thomas – “YES IT IS”

Best R&B Performance

Juustin Bieber – “YUKON”

Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller – “It Depends”

Kehlani – “Folded”

Leon Thomas – “MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)”

Summer Walker – “Heart Of A Woman”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Durand Bernarr– “Here We Are”

Lalah Hathaway – “UPTOWN”

Ledisi – “LOVE YOU TOO”

SZA – “Crybaby”

Leon Thomas – “VIBES DON’T LIE”

Best African Music Performance

Burna Boy – “Love”

Davido and Omah Lay – “With You”

Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin – “Hope & Love”

Ayra Starr and Wizkid – “Gimme Dat”

Tyla – “PUSH 2 START”

Best Music Video

Sade – “Young Lion”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Clipse – “So Be It”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

OK Go – “Love”