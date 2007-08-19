Image Image Credit Derek White / Stringer via Getty Images and Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Funny Marco and Ari Lennox Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ice JJ Fish has some competition, apparently. On Thursday (Feb. 27), Funny Marco made his R&B debut with a rendition of J. Holiday’s 2007 classic, “Bed.” The comedian is no great singer by any means, but he’s fully committed to the bit.

“Taking some time away from comedy and focusing on my R&B career. I took a year to come up with this song. Let’s go [to] No. 1,” Marco captioned a video, which also boasted a brief cameo from Ari Lennox — the Dreamville songstress also lent her vocals to the record.

“Girl, change into that Victoria's Secret thing that I like/ Alright, tonight, you’re having me, yeah right/ Perfume, spray it there/ Love all in the air,” he hilariously crooned. “Now stop and let me replay everything you've been through/ Workin' that nine to five like you do.” Peep the full clip below.

Parody Or Not, Social Media Loves Funny Marco’s “Bed” Rendition

Although “Bed” is likely another comedy bit for Marco, the reactions to it were surprisingly positive. “My eardrums are bleeding, but I’mma still support you. Sing it boo,” one person wrote underneath the post. A separate person added, “I love [how] Ari came in to save the song for five seconds… a humble queen.”

“This sounds like a copyright,” someone else said, and Marco jokingly shot back, “How?” Meanwhile, another user had a more pressing question: “Man, where [is] the full song at?” Speaking of, there’s no telling if or when the track will hit streaming services. But J. Holiday gave it his stamp of approval on his Instagram Stories with three laughing emojis, which is definitely more of a good sign than a bad one.

Music Is A Foreseeable Future For Funny Marco

Believe it or not, a music career isn’t all that far-fetched for Marco. He’s already had plenty of rappers and singers on his “Open Thoughts” show, including Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Latto, and YK Osiris, just to name a few. Whether he actually chooses to pursue it is his choice, but social media seems to be riding with him either way.