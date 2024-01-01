Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyla performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday (Oct. 15) night in New York.

The Grammy Award-winning artist took the stage alongside her favorite models, Jasmine Tookes and fellow South African Candice Swanepoel, for live renditions of “Water” and “PUSH 2 START.” It marked the first time she performed the second-mentioned record live, following its addition to TYLA+ earlier in the month.

"We created something that would tie in with the show, something that would be nice for me to perform in. It's very glitzy, and it's kind of different [from] what I'm used to," Tyla told Harper’s Bazaar of her ensemble, which included a matching lingerie set, a garter belt and the lingerie company's signature angel wings. "But I really like it. It's something different and really elevated for me."

Among the other musical performers for the night were Cher and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks and Paloma Elsesser walked the runway for the annual showcase — the brand's first since 2018.

“Growing up, I was captivated by the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — the stunning outfits, iconic wings and charismatic models,” Tyla shared with Rolling Stone before her appearance. “Now, I’m thrilled to be performing on this nostalgic and legendary stage. What’s even more exciting is the celebration of diversity, showcasing a broader range of beauty, which makes this moment truly special.”

In addition to “PUSH 2 START,” TYLA+ welcomed tracks like “BACK to YOU” and “SHAKE AH” featuring Tony Duardo, Optimist Music ZA and Ez Maestro. The original LP peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 chart and housed fan favorites such as “On and On,” “Truth or Dare” and “ART.” Features included Travis Scott, Tems, Gunna, Skillibeng and Becky G, to name a few.