Future’s MIXTAPE PLUTO dropped on Friday (Sept. 20) at midnight, and to the surprise of his longtime supporters, the 17-song collection has zero features.

The project opened with the Southside-produced “TEFLON DON” before transitioning into “LIL DEMON,” which was previewed prior to the full-length release. London on da Track, ATL Jacob, Wheezy, Southside, and Honorable C.N.O.T.E. were among the other beatmakers. It’s also worth mentioning that Travis Scott and Gunna were expected to appear on “SOUTH OF FRANCE” and “TOLD MY,” respectively, but didn’t make the final cut.

Interestingly, fans thought MIXTAPE PLUTO was slated to drop on the same day as Gunna’s One of Wun after Future tweeted, “F**k yo album. Sh*t ain’t slappin like my MIXTAPE,” alongside May 10. However, it ended up being his guest verse on Tee Grizzley’s “Swear to God.” Listen to the LP below.

“Future dropped. [It’s a] big day for emotionally unavailable men,” one Twitter user wrote. Someone else emphasized, “MIXTAPE PLUTO is definitely for OG Future fans. There [are] no features… [It's just] crazy production, insane one-liners, repeating [the] same s**t because it’s a vibe, [and] crazy flow switches on [the] beat mid-song.” Continue scrolling for more reactions.

MIXTAPE PLUTO marked Future’s first solo project of 2024 and third overall. He previously teamed up with Metro Boomin for We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You, the former of which housed the chart-topping “Like That.”

“We Don’t Trust You was more heavy on the universe building because people were only expecting one album — we were creating it like that purposefully,” Metro told frequent collaborator NAV in a one-on-one for Wonderland. “We Still Don’t Trust You was a vibe as far as putting it together and there was no narrative aspect to it.”