Future finally weighed in on the rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake from earlier in the year. His “Like That” contained a guest feature from the Compton MC, which quickly spiraled into a massive back-and-forth and left fans debating who won months afterward.

During a sit-down with GQ on Wednesday (Nov. 20), Future joked that he was “supposed to be the one who gets mad” over Lamar’s verse. “I’m still confused about that,” the HNDRXX artist explained. “Nobody cares what I think? That’s what was so f**ked up about the s**t. To the point where I’m so player that I ain’t even said anything about how I feel about it.”

“Like, why is everybody mad when he was talking about me on my song? So, y’all just forgot about me. I ain’t part of this ‘Big Three’? I’m nobody on my song, man,” Future said in reference to the Pulitzer Prize winner’s “Motherf**k the big three, n**ga, it's just big me” line.

When it comes to lyrical heavyweights like Lamar, J. Cole or even Drake, Future might not be the first person to come to mind, but he certainly knows how to put up numbers. In October, the Atlanta rapper clinched his third No. 1 of the year on the Billboard 200 chart with MIXTAPE PLUTO. The LP moved an impressive 129,000 album-equivalent units with no features.

The Freebandz founder’s previous No. 1 LPs for the year include WE DON’T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU, both of which arrived in collaboration with frequent collaborator Metro Boomin.

Reflecting on Lamar and Drake’s beef, Future told GQ that he has no issues with anyone involved. “I ain’t got nothing to be mad about,” he said. Fans initially speculated that tension stemmed from a woman or subtle “jabs” over the years, though that appears not to be the case.

“If you take all the rap entertainment out of it, it’s like, have you ever been real cool with somebody, and y’all fell out over something? It happens every day. It’s just regular s**t,” Metro explained to the publication.