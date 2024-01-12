Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt G Herbo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Sept. 26), G Herbo responded to the lawsuit filed against him by Prince Lobel Tye LLP. The law firm previously represented the “High Speed” rapper in a 2020 federal wire fraud case, in which he was given three years on probation.

Seeking $237,000 — $26,542 of which comes from interest, per AllHipHop — the suit accused Herbo of “breach of contract” and “unjust enrichment.” They claim he stopped paying up “about two weeks” before his sentencing, with the final payment made on Dec. 29, 2023.

“I feel like I’m only dealing with this because I’m a celebrity. What they left out is that I’ve already paid them almost $1 million. Yes, I still owe $237,000, and I take accountability for that, even though I feel like they overcharged me because of who I am,” the Chicago native explained via Instagram.

“They also didn’t inform me that the big banks would refuse to bank me regardless of how much I had in the account. That is just one of the many challenges I’ve faced since the case ended,” Herbo continued. “I’ve needed to change my team and needed time to restructure. Still, I appreciate everything they did for me and hope they have patience while I rebuild my business.”

As Rap-Up reported, Herbo pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and identity theft in 2023. The 14-count indictment claimed that the PTSD creator and his team used stolen IDs over a span of four years to rack up over $1 million on things like private jets, luxury cars, fancy vacations, and even two designer puppies.

On the music side, Herbo dropped Big Swerv on Sept. 6. The 14-song effort boasted contributions from Chief Keef, BabyDrill, Rob49, Sexyy Red, and 21 Savage. Among the standout cuts were “In The A,” “Strike You,” and “Influence.”