G Herbo said that Moneybagg Yo is “solid” during his interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden.

Things are all good between G Herbo and Moneybagg Yo, no matter what social media might suggest. On Wednesday (Nov. 5), during an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, the Chicago rapper opened up about their recent collaboration, “Feet On Land.”

When asked about the so-called “politics” of their relationship — since Moneybagg Yo is dating G Herbo’s eldest son’s mother, Ari Fletcher — the “Went Legit” artist shrugged it off. “We’re players, bro. Life is life. Life is great,” he said. “The whole… what they call it on Instagram, whatever, ‘blended family’ or some s**t? It’s just family, it ain’t even [a] blended family.”

Darden chimed in to say that Moneybagg Yo seemed like a “good dude,” to which G Herbo agreed: “He’s solid.” The host then noted that most men wouldn’t be able to handle a situation like theirs.

“We ain’t never had no type of misunderstanding at all,” G Herbo responded. “It was really just ‘When we gon’ do music?’ type s**t.” Their first collaboration finally arrived at the end of October. However, G Herbo confirmed the track won’t be on his forthcoming Lil Herb album dropping on Friday (Nov. 7), since it’s Moneybagg Yo’s single.

The song actually came together after G Herbo pulled up on Moneybagg Yo on his own birthday. He told Darden, “I just went straight to the studio, and we did it. As soon as he played the beat, though, I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, this the one.’”

Fletcher previously spoke about co-parenting with G Herbo, with whom she shares her son Yosohn Santana, during 2023’s REVOLT WORLD. “[G Herbo] says things, but we’re never in a setting where he can be like, ‘Yeah, let me,'” she told Yung Miami. “I think it’s a joke. I don’t even take him serious. Like, sometimes, if you overdo it, it’s like, ‘Stop, you know I got a n**ga.’ I don’t take him serious like that, so it just be like, ‘What?'”