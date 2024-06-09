Image Image Credit Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt G Herbo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

G Herbo was the topic of conversation on social media after the two mothers of his children, Ari Fletcher and Taina Williams, connected for a new episode of “Dinner With The Don.” The two social media influencers/entrepreneurs hashed out their issues and discussed many topics for fans to watch after being caught out together on social media.

In response to a clip on Instagram of Fletcher learning how her son Yosohn gained his bruises in 2022, the “PTSD” rapper exclaimed, “Swear to god I hit my son with the pillow. He woke me up out the bed hit me with a pillow [and] ran. I hit him with the pillow as he was running and he fell, he didn’t cry or nothing, he got up laughing his lil bad a**. I think all that was a mixup of what me and him did and whatever he told his mom. [But] in my sons defense he was only like 3 lol. 3 year olds make and mix up stories all the time. I love my boy, but he definitely had me in some s**t.”

One user responded, “I have a better outlook on Taina, I love that she acknowledged her wrong doings and was a [woman] about it. I love that for them.” Someone else stated, “Yall trippin this episode was soooo good and they both took accountability and was honest.” Some fans appreciated the women’s maturity, while others stated they did not think it was something they would be able to withstand. Fletcher also expressed her displeasure with Williams connecting with G Herbo while they were still in a relationship.

Currently, Fletcher is dating Memphis-bred emcee Moneybagg Yo. She has been extremely vocal about her co-parenting relationship with G Herbo, even joking with their son about never getting back together with the Chicago-raised bar spitter.

G Herbo has been present on social media heavily since the start of the year. In a recent post, he sent a message to users stating, “IDK when I became a b**ch lol somebody remind me ... I ain’t never made a threat or a promise that I’ma do anything to anybody but I heard a few threats against me that’s still up in the wind ... All I know is I’m outside every single day ... In Chicago or any other city I’m in, I’m outside 4shoooo.”

Fans have been enjoying his latest release, Strictly For My Fans 2.0, out now on all DSPs. Check out the new deluxe edition of his popular tape featuring Polo G, GloRilla, Wheezy and more below!