GloRilla is continuing her hot streak into 2025. On Sunday (Dec. 29) night, she teased “Redbone,” a much-awaited collaboration between herself and Lil Baby, set to drop on Friday (Jan. 3). The record is expected to appear on the Atlanta rapper’s highly anticipated third studio album, WHAM (Who Hard As Me).

“I don't think about you h**s, I just think I'm the s**t/ Got no education, I walk in, I'm fresher than a b**ch/ Ain't beggin' no n**ga to stay, I'm quick to let him leave/ Yeah, it's a million more bad b**ches, but ain't none of them b**ches me,” GloRilla dished out in a snippet shared via Instagram. She and Lil Baby seemed to be on set for a video shoot, though neither has confirmed a visual companion just yet.

WHAM (Who Hard As Me), which is also on the bill for Jan. 3, 2025, will hit streaming services with guest appearances from 21 Savage, Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez. It’s even confirmed to house Young Thug’s first feature since being released from prison, “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” alongside Future. Despite being teased on the tracklist in November, it appears “Insecurities” was axed from the final cut.

After the aforementioned album, Lil Baby revealed that he plans to put out another project, Dominique, in February 2025. “WHAM is more like me on some young n**ga s**t — fast cars, girls, jewelry, money — the turned [up] lifestyle. Dominique is more like the serious me, more personal,” he shared during Lil Yachty’s “A Safe Place” podcast.

As for GloRilla, her 2024 has been truly phenomenal. She released Ehhthang Ehhthang in April, followed by her debut studio LP, GLORIOUS, in October. The latter body of work welcomed “I LUV HER” with T-Pain, “HOW I LOOK” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, and the Sexyy Red-bolstered “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME.”