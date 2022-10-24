Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Baby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Baby’s forthcoming album, WHAM (Who Hard As Me) is on the way. On Wednesday (Nov. 20), the Atlanta rapper teased a work-in-progress tracklist, including some features that fans can look forward to, via his Instagram Story.

Future and Young Thug will appear on “Intro,” which will possibly mark the

Young Stoner Life Records founder’s first collaboration with Lil Baby since his release from prison. Other songs on the seemingly 15-track-long body of work included “Due 4 a Win,” “I Promise,” “RedBone” with GloRilla, “My Shawty,” “So Sorry” and “Touchdown.”

Additional guest spots come from Rod Wave, who contributed to “By Myself,” and Future with another team-up on “99.” Elsewhere in the shared photo — which sees Lil Baby in front of a whiteboard listing out the songs — is an empty list off to the side that totals five entries, presumably for the LP’s deluxe version.

Friday’s (Nov. 15) “Insecurities” is confirmed to be on WHAM, though previous singles like “5AM,” “350” and “Crazy” were nowhere to be found. Earlier in the month, Lil Baby declared that the project’s rollout would be “totally different” than what fans got before.

“Ain’t it crazy how they trynna play me like I ain’t the one! It’s that time,” he shared on Instagram. “I had the darkest period of my life these last two years, but I stayed down and overcame that s**t. Now, I’m back to [f**king] s**t up as usual.”

WHAM will be the much-awaited successor to It’s Only Me, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart with an impressive 216,000-album equivalent units. Jeremih, Future, Pooh Shiesty, Young Thug and Fridayy were among the artists who appeared on the latter-mentioned effort.

The project was followed by Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Us Tour” in 2023. The trek made stops in cities like New York, Houston, Memphis and Charlotte with the support of opening acts GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up and Hunxho.