After numerous calls for the pair to collaborate, GloRilla and Sexyy Red finally linked up for “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” from the Memphis native’s GLORIOUS. The album dropped on Friday (Oct. 11), alongside a visual effort featuring Boosie Badazz.

The Baton Rouge native’s cameo was fitting, considering the track itself sampled his 2007 hit “Wipe Me Down.” In the video, GloRilla and Red wore fur coats over metallic bikinis and fuzzy boots while dishing out bars about their usual topics.

The Grammy nominee spat, “Big G-L-O in that GLE/ Fifty thousand, new Chanel shopping spree/ And every time I pop it out, you know I A-T-E/ I'm that b**ch, h**, get like me/ You know it's YWR, big CMG/ Small n**gas, tall n**gas, long paper, no small figures.” Fans also accused the Ehhthang Ehhthang rapper of taking jabs at JT in the third verse, which seemingly referenced City Cinderella: “You won't never catch me slippin', I ain't no f**kin' Cinderella.”

“Outside bubble gum with some bloody red seat/ I like ratchet b**ches twerkin' to the beat/ If you hear this song playin', shake that a** for Glo and me,” Red delivered in her guest appearance. Peep the clip below.

“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” joined several other standout cuts on GLORIOUS, including the gospel posse cut “RAIN DOWN ON ME,” “HOW I LOOK” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, and the T-Pain-assisted “I LUV HER.” GloRilla described the last-mentioned song as one of her favorites in a sit-down with Billboard on Tuesday (Oct. 8).

“It’s refreshing to hear his voice. He was the GOAT of his time,” she shared with the publication. “He’s still the GOAT. He’s somebody whose music will never get old.” Among the other artists who contributed to the LP were Fridayy, BossMan Dlow, Kirk Franklin, and Latto — the Atlanta hitmaker previously joined forces with Glo on “FTCU” and the remix of her breakout track “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”