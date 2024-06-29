Image Image Credit Jesse Grant / Stringer via Getty Images and Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla and Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Between Rihanna co-signing her “TGIF” and meeting Beyoncé a few times, 2024 has been nothing short of memorable for GloRilla. On Tuesday (Oct. 8), the Memphis native spoke about her experience connecting with the megastars in a sit-down with Billboard.

“RiRi [was] asking for the album and dancing to the song,” GloRilla shared. “RiRi [doesn’t normally dance] to people’s songs. When she did that, I was like, ‘Wow,’ ’cause you know, people be saying that that’s my twin. They be hatin’ on me. I love Rihanna. I’m a big fan of Rihanna.”

In June, the ANTI singer shared a clip of herself reciting the lyrics of “TGIF” to ASAP Rocky, who hilariously responded, “Where’s my drink at? I’m too old for this s**t.” The following month, Rihanna asked GloRilla a “wild hypocritical” question about the release date of her debut album, GLORIOUS.

Later in the conversation, GloRilla spoke about her and Megan Thee Stallion linking up with Beyoncé for SirDavis’ launch party. She exclaimed, “I’m the biggest fan of Beyoncé. This was my third time meeting her and she’s always so sweet every time. I love her.”

GLORIOUS, which arrives on Friday (Oct. 11), will house contributions from Latto, Sexyy Red, Muni Long, and several others. It’s also expected to compete against Rod Wave’s sixth studio album, Last Lap.

“He [has] crazy fans. I’m one of the fans, so I know that when Rod Wave drops, it’s like the whole music world shuts down,” GloRilla told Billboard of the Florida crooner. “I didn’t want nobody to drop on my day. I wanted the day to be special, but it’s OK, we can share.”

The “Wanna Be” hitmaker even praised T-Pain for lending his vocals to “I LUV HER” from her forthcoming LP: “It’s refreshing to hear his voice. He was the GOAT of his time. He’s still the GOAT. He’s somebody whose music will never get old.”