With “The Glorious Tour” kicking off on Wednesday (March 5), social media is revisiting a sleeper from one of GloRilla’s older projects: “Bad Bih 4 Ya.”

Over the past week, Safaree Samuels, Pokimane, Benson Boone and several others found a fun way to bring the track’s opening verse to life. Mimicking GloRilla’s “Middle fingers to my haters, all you b**ches jealous,” they start with a stuck face before flipping off the camera in sync with the ad-lib: “F**k y’all.”

The sound bite, which runs about nine seconds long, wraps up with the next line: “Been knew I was that b**ch, I didn’t need a man to tell me.” Take a look below.

Jessie Reyez, James Charles And More Get In On GloRilla’s “Bad Bih 4 Ya” Song Trend

"FIGURES" hitmaker Jessie Reyez put her own spin on the “middle finger to my haters” trend by adding a bow and arrow motion to it. James Charles, on the other hand, used the sound to show off what he seemed to believe was his “cleanest transition ever.” Couples are getting in on it, too, including Charissa Gardener and Shaquan Richards, — known as Riss and Quan on their socials — who posted their take in robes.

GloRilla Will Likely Revisit ‘Ehhthang Ehhthang’ On Her “The Glorious Tour”

“Bad Bih 4 Ya” is a severely underrated gem from 2024’s Ehhthang Ehhthang, but at least it’s finally getting some well-deserved attention. When the 12-song effort initially arrived on streaming services, most people either flocked to the “Pretty Boy Swag”-sampling “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion or “All Dere” featuring Moneybagg Yo.

The good news is fans will likely get to see “Bad Bih 4 Ya” performed live at some point during “The Glorious Tour.” Real Boston Richey, who delivered the chorus and closing verse, is set to join as a supporting act alongside Queen Key. The trio will hit major cities like Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte and Chicago throughout March and April.