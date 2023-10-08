Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

From Memphis to all around the world, GloRilla is proof there is no limit to how far women in Hip Hop can go.

Since her breakthrough hit, 2022’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” GloRilla has proven time and time again that she deserves a seat at the table — especially with follow-ups like “Tomorrow 2” and “Blessed.” All three songs appeared on her first EP under Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group, aptly titled Anyways, Life’s Great… Then, in 2024, the rising powerhouse released two projects: Ehhthang Ehhthang and GLORIOUS, the latter being her critically acclaimed debut album. If there is one takeaway from it all, it is that GloRilla is not going anywhere, and there is no questioning why.

Ahead of her first-ever headlining arena run, “The Glorious Tour,” Rap-Up decided to rank GloRilla’s 12 best songs. Take a look below and tell us if we got it right.

12. RAIN DOWN ON ME with Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music featuring Kierra Sheard and Chandler Moore

Fun fact: GloRilla was in the choir before she became the global phenomenon we know her as today. In a nod to her beginnings, the artist enlisted gospel music mainstays Kirk Franklin, Kierra Sheard and Chandler Moore for another praise-worthy offering in her catalog — no pun intended. “RAIN DOWN ON ME” finds GloRilla turning to God for guidance while admitting, like many of us, she is still a work in progress.

11. All Dere featuring Moneybagg Yo

When an artist from the 901 blows up, they are bound to have a few (or one too many) tracks with other Memphis talent. GloRilla and Moneybagg Yo, for instance, have linked up on songs like “On Wat U On” and “WYD.” 2024’s “All Dere” is a fitting testament to their collaborative genius. There admittedly are not too many men in Hip Hop that can keep up with Glo’s energy, but the A Gangsta’s Pain creator does a surprisingly great job — perhaps it is his delivery and natural chemistry with her. Considering both rappers have been open about their fitness journeys, it is also no surprise the track’s accompanying Anfernee Aguado-directed video centers around just that.

10. LET HER COOK

Glo’s “LET HER COOK” is well-deserving of a marching band backing, thanks to Pooh Beatz. The 2 ½-minute cut is probably the Memphis rapper’s most witty in terms of wordplay, and — much like the title suggests — a lot of it has to do with kitchen talk. In the chorus, she humorously “comes through fryin' s**t” with “all this sauce” before unleashing a verbal smackdown on her doubters. She also threw in a reference to Usher’s “Let It Burn” for the culture.

9. Aite featuring Kevo Muney

Another one of the many highlights of GloRilla’s Ehhthang Ehhthang is “Aite” — a track that goes to show that you don’t have to sacrifice clever lyricism to get your point across. Using Kevo Muney’s soulful vocals as the perfect setup to get things off her chest, the song picks up in the latter half with GloRilla calling for Nicki Minaj and Cardi B to make peace. She also addressed rumors of her beefing with JT, though that did not exactly land well with the City Girls artist.

8. PROCEDURE featuring Latto

Latto is a girl’s girl, even more so when it comes to her Southern contemporaries. With “PROCEDURE,” she and GloRilla unload a step-by-step manual on how men should move when a “bad b**ch walk in the room.” Though you could argue neither artist lets up when it comes to bars, Latto clearly takes the cake on her guest verse. “Talkin' 'bout takin' spots, Caresha, please, yeah / They call me big mama, bend a b**ch over my knees, yeah,” she dished out in a nod to Yung Miami’s award-winning talk show.

7. I LUV HER featuring T-Pain

Considering how few and far between romantic rap collabs are in the genre at the moment, “I LUV HER” is a refreshing addition to GloRilla’s ever-expanding discography. Across the song, the CMG artist chronicles the story of falling hard for someone — and the repercussions that come with crossing her. Elsewhere, T-Pain’s guest vocals add to the past-and-present appeal of the 2000s-leaning effort. The only thing that could have made the record more perfect than it already is would have been to give the Florida native a verse of his own.

6. Yeah Glo!

“Yeah Glo!” is a song of self-empowerment dedicated to none other than the rapper herself. Released at what some might argue was a slow point in her career, the musician spent much of the track reaffirming her artistry with lines like, “Young, wealthy and ratchet, I'm the hood b**ches' motivation” and “Stop overthinkin', these h**s can't f**k with you.” For anyone going through it, the Go Grizzley-produced offering is the perfect pick-me-up.

5. Wanna Be featuring Megan Thee Stallion

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion have no shortage of collaborations — just look at “HOW I LOOK” and “Accent” — but “Wanna Be” is unquestionably their strongest of the bunch. Over Soulja Boy’s “Pretty Boy Swag” instrumental, the two heavyweights go off about why both haters and men cannot resist them — and the hit only gets stronger with the Cardi B-assisted remix. The track itself is an extended display of just how wildly entertaining GloRilla’s music is when paired with the right partner-in-crime.

4. F.N.F (Let's Go) with Hitkidd

Backed by Hitkidd’s bass-heavy collage of drums, snares and hi-hats, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” was GloRilla’s unapologetic introduction to the world — and a triumphant one at that. The record practically feeds off the pure joy of wilding out with the girls instead of stressing over a man who will not get it together. Sonically, the instrumental felt custom-made for GloRilla, so much so that even Latto and JT, who appeared on the amped-up remix, could not ride it quite like her.

3. WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME featuring Sexyy Red

Any time Hip Hop’s leading ladies come together, it is bound to go crazy. GloRilla and Sexyy Red’s “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME,” gets plenty of fuel from its “Wipe Me Down” sample, courtesy of Boosie Badazz. The Louisiana talent even made a hilarious barbershop cameo in the accompanying visuals. Considering how much fans tried to pit GloRilla and Sexyy Red against one another before they linked up, “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” was a surefire reminder that women in rap do not have to be at odds to shine.

2. TGIF

In many ways, “TGIF” served as a welcomed — but not desperately needed — comeback record for GloRilla. It also just so happened the track came out right before 2024’s sweltering summer kicked off. “It's 7 p.m. Friday / It's 95 degrees / I ain't got no n**ga and no n**ga ain't got me,” she spat, followed by a shamelessly hilarious bar about showin’ off her “moose knuckle.” Plus, when you get a stamp of approval from Rihanna, does anyone else’s opinion about the song even really matter at that point?

1. Tomorrow 2 featuring Cardi B

In retrospect, GloRilla’s eagerly anticipated collaboration with Cardi B felt more like the Grammy Award winner’s song by the time she was done with it. However, it did help introduce the Memphis native — still riding high on the aforementioned “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” at the time — to a much broader audience. In fact, “Tomorrow 2” marked her first Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Of course, some of that was fueled by Cardi B referencing the previous year’s “Up,” her defamation case with Tasha K and fans speculating whether she took a shot at a certain someone.