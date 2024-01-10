Image Image Credit Justin Ford / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla, like several other music stars today, grew up in the church. On Sunday (Dec. 22), the Memphis phenomenon brought her gospel roots full circle during the latest airing of Caleb Pressley’s “Sundae Conversation.”

The episode began with the former college football player inquiring about GloRilla’s time in the choir, to which she confidently responded, “I can sing real good.” He subsequently asked her to sing a slew of songs she admittedly was not familiar with, such as “Piano Man” by Billy Joel, “Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time)” by Elton John and even The Beatles’ “Hey Jude.”

Fortunately, the pair eventually agreed on “Amazing Grace,” which Pressley jokingly credited to Jesus Christ. “Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound / That saved a wretch like me,” GloRilla sang before bursting out into laughter as the host placed his right hand over his chest.

At one point in the sit-down, Pressley posed the question, “God’s not Black or white, is He?” GloRilla answered, “We don’t know that. I don’t know nothing.” He then asked, “Do you think he’s Chinese?” followed by the “TGIF” hitmaker saying, “Stop playing so much. We’ll never know until we see Him.”

In April, GloRilla spoke with Tamron Hall about her early hopes of being a gospel singer. “Both my mom and dad were Christians, and we were in church all the time. If the church could’ve been open seven days a week, we would’ve been there every day,” she explained.

Her latest project, GLORIOUS, also saw the Grammy-nominated artist paying homage to her gospel upbringing. In fact, the album’s “RAIN DOWN ON ME” featured the likes of Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, Kierra Sheard and Chandler Moore.

The 15-song offering debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in October. Other guest appearances included T-Pain, Fridayy, frequent collaborator Megan Thee Stallion, Sexyy Red, Muni Long, BossMan Dlow and Latto.