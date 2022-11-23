Image Image Credit Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images and Rolling Stone / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sexyy Red and GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Sexyy Red and GloRilla are shutting down the tired narrative that female rappers are “too sexual or over the top.” During a one-on-one with XXL published on Tuesday (Dec. 17), the two artists discussed how women in Hip Hop often face backlash for their lyrics and videos, whereas men are often afforded far less scrutiny.

“I think y’all [are] some haters. I think y’all don’t want y’all b**ch to shine because y’all [are] insecure,” Sexyy Red told the publication. She later doubled down on the hypocrisy of how male rappers often have their chests out or “drawls sagging,” and no one bats an eye: “It’s not a problem when y’all do it, but y’all [are] stealing our style. [Why is it] wrong when we do it?”

GloRilla subsequently recited the lyrics to Finesse2tymes’ “Back End.” She said, “It’s cool when they do it,” to which Sexyy Red interjected, “It’s a problem when I do. F**k ‘em.”

Raunchy and sexual themes have long been a cornerstone of female rap, with pioneers like Trina and Foxy Brown paving the way. Today’s stars have only carried the torch further, whether it be Nicki Minaj’s internet-breaking “Anaconda” video or Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.” Sexyy Red has even addressed the “p**sy rap” label herself. Speaking to Billboard in 2023, she called out critics for nitpicking her use of words like “coochie.”

That same year, GloRilla responded to Fabolous saying there was “only one style of female rap.” She explained that, much like men, women like to hustle and have sex, too. “We’re getting money. We f**k, so we rap about what we do,” the Memphis star shared with GQ.

Having previously collaborated on “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” and Tyler, The Creator’s “Sticky,” Sexyy Red and GloRilla are also eyeing a potential joint project. According to the “Pound Town” hitmaker, “It’s gon’ be some super ratchet s**t. The n**gas [are] gon’ hate us. No, I mean the men gon’ hate us.”