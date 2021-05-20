Image Image Credit Screenshot from GloRilla’s “RAIN DOWN ON ME” music video Image Alt GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

GloRilla’s “RAIN DOWN ON ME” music video showcases a genre-blending moment that fuses gospel and trap.

The Kirk Franklin–assisted track won Best Gospel/Inspirational Song at the 2025 BET Awards, marking the Memphis rapper’s first BET Award win.

Despite some backlash, the collaboration highlights a bold crossover moment between faith and Hip Hop.

Nothing can block GloRilla’s blessings. On Monday (June 23), the Memphis rapper shared the video for “RAIN DOWN ON ME,” her star-studded collaboration with Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, Kierra Sheard and Chandler Moore.

The Benny Boom–directed clip opens with a young girl in church, who we later see as an adult living out of her car with her son. As the choir belts out the hymn and GloRilla tears into her second verse, that same woman receives both cash and a prayer from someone in her community.

“Lord, I'm here for every one of Your blessings, yes sir,” Franklin says on the track. “Oh, I wish I could get a witness in here.” Take a look at the video below.

“RAIN DOWN ON ME” took home the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award at this month's 2025 BET Awards. Accepting the honor, GloRilla said, “First of all, I want to thank God, ‘cause this is a gospel award,” noting that it marked her very first BET Award win. “It’s a blessing to get the gospel award first, because I owe it all to God.”

Glo also admitted she was nervous about even asking Franklin to collaborate. “Because y’all know how I be rapping,” she joked. “When he said yes, I was so excited. I had this song in the vault for so long.” The GLORIOUS offering ended up beating out several more traditional gospel records for the win, something that came with a bit of backlash.

Most notably, Deitrick Haddon told TMZ the award should’ve gone to “people [who are] in the trenches of gospel music.” He clarified, “Somebody made that decision, so I'm not tripping on GloRilla.”

The Memphis native has seemingly already moved on to her next project, with the Ehhthang Ehhthang recently tapping Keyshia Cole for “Typa.” The pair starred in its music video together and later performed a live rendition at the aforementioned BET Awards.