Key Takeaways

GloRilla’s “Typa” flips Keyshia Cole’s “Love” into a bold summer anthem with a raunchy twist.

NFL player Xavier Legette makes his music video debut as GloRilla’s love interest.

The Benny Boom–directed visual features a heart-to-heart between GloRilla and Keyshia Cole.

Right on time for summer, GloRilla is giving everyone the lowdown on her “Typa” man. On Friday (June 6), the Memphis star finally shared the track and visuals for her long-awaited single, which flips Keyshia Cole’s “Love.”

“He Mr. Get It Done, I'm Mrs. One of One / Fall in love every time we link, he got me sprung dot com,” GloRilla spits over her raunchier spin on the beloved 2005 classic. As for the video itself, the Ehhthang Ehhthang rapper is seen cozying up with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette, who also appeared on the track’s cover.

About halfway through the video, GloRilla sat down for a heart-to-heart with Cole herself. “So, Keyshia, have you ever been with somebody that makes you want to be a better version of yourself, but [you’re] scared to show them the worst parts of yourself?” Glo asked.

“If you don’t show them who you really are, how will you know if they truly love you?” Cole responded, to which GloRilla admitted, “I’m scared if I tell them, what if he just ups and dip?” Moments later, the Point Of No Return singer emphasized, “If he dips, he ain’t meant to stay…Love is a grown-man business.”

Although GloRilla has stayed plenty busy with features in 2025 — hopping on Anycia’s “Never Need” and Jorjiana’s “ILBB2” remix, to name just a couple — “Typa” marks her first solo release since last year’s GLORIOUS. The album debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, thanks in part to the Rihanna-approved “TGIF,” “WATCHU KNOW ABOUT ME” with Sexyy Red, and the T-Pain-featured fan favorite “I LUV HER.”

As for what’s next, GloRilla is gearing up to host her first-ever “Glo Bash” on July 25. The hometown celebration will double as the perfect send-off for her "The Glorious Tour," which kicked off all the way back in March.