Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin / Contributor via Getty Images, Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images, and Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla, Teezo Touchdown and Missy Elliott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The new adidas “Superstar” advertisement unites icons from music, sports and fashion in a visually striking campaign.

The commercial explores the idea of timelessness through cultural icons.

The campaign also marks the return of the Superstar sneaker in two classic colorways alongside the Firebird Tracksuit.

On Monday (July 7), adidas dropped the latest advertisement for its Superstar sneaker, featuring an impressive cast of, well, superstars. The footwear giant recruited Missy Elliott, Mark Gonzales, Anthony Edwards, GloRilla, Teezo Touchdown, JENNIE, Gabbriette and Samuel L. Jackson, who lent his voice to narrate the black-and-white clip.

“Clocks, [the] most unbothered things in the world. They don’t rush, they don’t skip ahead, they just wait and watch everything come back around,” Jackson begins, before Edwards interrupts, “That’s Sam Jackson talking?” Shortly after, Elliott shushes the NBA All-Star and the legendary actor continues, “That’s the difference between the timely and the timeless.”

He goes on, “Most things just come around once, but the timeless… the timeless stays.” Moments later, GloRilla calls Elliott to ask where she is. The “Work It” rapper, sounding a little confused herself, replies, “I’m in some white room [with] a bunch of lights [and] people staring at me.”

Around the minute mark, Jackson picks back up: “Fashion changes, style returns.” He continues, “Trendy today," followed by JENNIE chiming in, “Tacky tomorrow.” The Shaft star then closes out the commercial with, “Timeless? Now that’s forever. Icons don’t follow time, they set it.”

"The Superstar has always been more than just a sneaker — it’s a symbol of originality and a spark for cultural change," Annie Barrett, adidas Originals' vice president of marketing, shared in a press statement. "From street corners to global stages, it’s been worn by those who don’t wait for permission to lead. This campaign isn’t about looking back — it’s about spotlighting a new generation of Originals who are building what’s next, unapologetically."

According to the footwear company, the Superstar will be returning in “two classic colorways” alongside the brand’s Firebird Tracksuit. In the meantime, check out the campaign photos below.