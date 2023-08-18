Image Image Credit JC Olivera/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Doechii is making history. As the first female rapper signed to Top Dawg Entertainment, the Florida-born artist quickly proved she’s a force to be reckoned with. Her fearless versatility, electrifying stage presence and razor-sharp lyricism sets her apart in an industry that thrives on reinvention. Whether delivering rapid-fire bars, hypnotic melodies or playful, genre-bending cadences, the hitmaker has a way of commanding attention. While her solo catalog speaks volumes about her artistry, her guest appearances highlight her adaptability and star power.

In a “Studio Sessions” interview, Doechii’s engineer, Jayda Love, took readers through a typical studio session. “She likes to record in the day, and she likes to record her demos herself. It helps her write. She needs to write on a mic, so she’ll record herself,” she explained. “Once she’s confident in the song, she’ll bring it into the studio and then we can load it up from there.”

From turning up the heat alongside Tyler, The Creator on “Balloon” to holding her own next to the likes of Katy Perry and JENNIE, Doechii’s features are scene-stealing moments. With a growing list of collaborations that showcase her range, it’s clear why she’s in such high demand.

Here are 11 of Doechii’s best guest appearances that prove she is one of the most exciting voices in music today.

1. “Balloon” by Tyler, The Creator

Off of Tyler’s CHROMAKOPIA, “Balloon” blends modern synths with classic Hip Hop elements, creating a dynamic backdrop for both artists to showcase their lyrical prowess. Doechii’s verse was widely praised for its energy and sharp lyricism, which complements Tyler’s boastful raps with high-energy, in-your-face bars of her own. “I'm a bi b**ch, but I need that p**sy now / if he is gay, then I am gay, and we are nouns / me and Tyler finna take your b**ch down,” she defiantly states.

2. “Wat U Sed” by Isaiah Rashad

The Swamp Princess delivers a standout performance on “Wat U Sed,” a track from Isaiah Rashad’s 2021 album The House Is Burning. Also featuring Kal Banx, the song blends smooth, melodic production with Rashad’s signature laid-back delivery. Doechii’s verse adds a unique flair that effortlessly complements the song’s hazy, vibey atmosphere.

Fans and critics praised the collaboration, highlighting the chemistry between all three artists. To promote the track, all three artists performed it live at the BET Hip Hop Awards, further solidifying its impact.

3. I’M HIS, HE’S MINE by Katy Perry

“I’M HIS, HE’S MINE” is a standout track from Perry’s 143, featuring a spotlight-stealing Doechii collaboration. Built around a sample of Crystal Waters’ “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless) (La Da Dee La Da Da),” the song blends Perry’s signature pop style with the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s sharp rap delivery. The result is an infectious, high-energy anthem about love and devotion. The Torso-directed music video matches the track’s bold energy with shots of Perry skydiving and performing on a moving Corvette in Barcelona while Doechii brings her signature flair with slick choreography and a futuristic drone ride.

While the song received mixed reviews, Doechii’s contribution was widely praised for its charisma and energy. The TDE frontrunner later joined Perry to perform the collaboration during an MTV Video Music Awards medley.

4. A N X I E T Y by Sleepy Hallow

Doechii doesn't need a full verse to elevate a song, either. Sleepy Hallow’s track “A N X I E T Y” is a compelling exploration of mental health challenges as part of the Jamaican American rapper’s Boy Meets World. Produced by Great John, the song samples Gotye's “Somebody That I Used to Know,” creating a haunting backdrop for the artists’ introspective lyrics. Sleepy Hallow delves into his personal struggles with anxiety and the pressures of fame, offering listeners a raw and authentic perspective on his internal battles.

The "What It Is" artist’s contribution is particularly noteworthy. She sings on the record’s captivating chorus, which encapsulates the essence of the song’s theme, and her vocals add depth and resonance to the narrative. The synergy between the two artists results in a powerful anthem that resonates with many listeners who face similar struggles.

5. Pro Freak by Smino

The Alligator Bites Never Heal creator brings an electrifying presence to “Pro Freak,” her collaboration with Smino and the late Fatman Scoop from Smino’s Luv 4 Rent. The track blends playful Hip Hop and R&B vibes, driven by production from Monte Booker, Childish Major, Phoelix, DJ Dahi and Nami. Infused with a sample from Traci Young-Byron's “Y’all Look Good,” the song carries a nostalgic, yet fresh, energy that perfectly matches Doechii’s dynamic style.

Her verse is a highlight of the track, thanks to fiery, rapid-fire bars that bounce off Smino’s smooth flow and add a vibrant, unpredictable edge. Simply put, "Pro Freak” is another example that shows how easily Doechii commands attention as an assisting artist.

6. I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend by BANKS

Doechii's energy fits like a glove in any genre, and her contribution to BANKS “I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend" further proves that. The lead single from the California singer’s Off With Her Head delves into the complexities of dealing with a partner’s lingering ex. When the time comes for Doechii’s feature, she switches from a screaming, presumably Kelis’ “Caught Out There”–inspired delivery to a more laid-back flow like the rapping styles heard on booming rave tracks.

In the Charlie Denis-directed music video, Doechii’s performance is a vibrant contrast to BANKS’ ethereal presence. The spicy, possibly-NSFW visual narrative complements the song’s portrayal of tension and empowerment inherent in confronting past relationships.

7. Phenomenal by Janelle Monáe

There are collaborations that make sense on paper, and then there are those that feel like destiny. “Phenomenal,” a standout track from Janelle Monáe’s The Age of Pleasure, was the latter. The song was a celebration of self-love, confidence and unapologetic joy — themes that both Monáe and Doechii embody. With its blend of silky R&B and bouncy Hip Hop, the track radiated empowerment and set the perfect stage for two of music’s most fearless artists to shine.

Doechii’s presence on "Phenomenal" feels less like a feature and more like a natural extension of the song’s bold spirit. Her sharp delivery and playful charisma amplify the track’s energy, adding a layer of attitude. If Monáe’s verses are the cool breeze on a summer night, Doechii’s are the fireworks. Fans saw even more of the duo’s chemistry when they performed the song during Hollywood Pride.

8. I, Myself & Me by Ab-Soul

Even the most minimal contributions from the "DENIAL IS A RIVER” talent are so impactful that they can change a song’s entire makeup. On Ab-Soul's Soul Burger standout “I, Myself & Me,” Doechii provides background vocals for the first half before diving into a chorus that is virtually devoid of actual words. The latter portion even spawned a visual, which was complete with a breathtaking closeup of Doechii on film.

9. Trampoline by David Guetta and AFROJACK

You can add a posse of heavyweights, and it wouldn’t matter — Doechii will still demand the spotlight. This was the case for David Guetta and AFROJACK’s “Trampoline,” a high-energy track that wound up dominating dance floors. The song featured an impressive lineup of featuring female rappers: Missy Elliott, BIA and — of course — Doechii.

While each artist brought their unique flair, Doechii’s contribution infuses the infectious number with fresh energy and assertive lyricism. Her performance adds depth to the collaboration and further highlights her versatility.

10. Girls Night Out by Babyface

Who else can say they brought the iconic Babyface into their world on a track? Taking a break from making syrupy soul classics, the singer-musician jumps across genres on Girls Night Out, which featured a wealth of female artists, including Ari Lennox, Kehlani, Muni Long, Ella Mai and Queen Naija.

The album’s title track blends Babyface’s electronic-inspired production with Doechii’s energetic and versatile style. “Let’s go out, sippin’ brown / With my girls, b**ch, show out / Buss it down, I’m single now / F**k it up, let’s get wild,” she raps.

11. ExtraL by JENNIE

When two genre-bending powerhouses like BLACKPINK’s JENNIE and Doechii join forces, expectations are naturally sky high — luckily, “ExtraL” obliterated them. As a lead single from JENNIE’s debut solo album Ruby, the track is a bold statement of artistic evolution, blending sleek K-pop production with Doechii’s assertive delivery. It’s the kind of genre-defying collaboration that feels unexpected, yet inevitable — a perfect storm of confidence, charisma and controlled chaos. And, as the song makes clear, ladies do run the world.