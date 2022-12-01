Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images, and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla, Latto, Sexyy Red Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Oct. 7), GloRilla revealed the artists expected to appear on her eagerly awaited debut album, GLORIOUS, which arrives on Friday (Oct. 11).

The project will boast contributions from Latto, whom the Memphis native previously teamed up with on “FTCU,” as well as Sexyy Red, Muni Long, Kirk Franklin, Kierra Sheard, Chandler Moore, Maverick City Music, BossMan Dlow, Fridayy, and T-Pain. Frequent collaborator Megan Thee Stallion is also set to reunite with GloRilla, following their work together on “Wanna Be” and “Accent.”

At the time of reporting, the tracklist for GLORIOUS is still under wraps. However, confirmed songs include “Hollon” and “TGIF,” the latter of which garnered co-signs from Victoria Monét and Rihanna.

“This [is] a crazy lineup, but I just know the album [is going to] be good,” wrote one Instagram user in the comments section of GloRilla’s post. “It’s the gospel artists for me,” read another reply. Someone else hilariously said, “Kirk Franklin [is] looking like Mad Max from Shottas. Yea, that song [is going to] be turnt.”

GloRilla and Megan’s chemistry is nothing fans aren’t already used to, considering their time together on the “Hot Girl Summer Tour.” The Houston rapper also hinted at a joint project being in the cards during her September cover story with Billboard. “I think that would be very fire,” she said. “I ain’t gon’ say too much, but it feels like it’s going to get done.”

Meanwhile, in July, 42 Dugg suggested his CMG labelmate work with Red on “The Breakfast Club.” He told the show’s hosts, “Sexyy needs to go make a mixtape with GloRilla. I was telling [Yo] Gotti, ‘They need to do it while they can do it.’ I don’t know if they think like that. That’s how you really put your foot on this s**t.”