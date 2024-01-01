Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla believes her debut album is a classic. The exciting Memphis-bred emcee shared the news on her X account after playing the album from start to finish. While many fans are excited to hear her forthcoming LP, they have high expectations following her announcement on social media.

Her post stated, “Just listen to my album from front to back & wowww i really put together a classic album.” One fan exclaimed, “Don’t worry bout who drops the same day just keep elevating yourself to be a great artist. We don’t worry bout chart placements as long as the music is GREAT QUALITY MUSIC THATS WHATS ITS ABOUT. BUILD YOUR FANBASE.”

Another fan shared, “You gotta chill with the classic talk. But I’m very sure it’s good.” The “Wanna Be” rapper went viral recently, asking Rod Wave why he would drop his album on the same day as her. He responded with grace, shouting her out with a photo of them together on his Instagram Story, alerting his fans that she would also be putting out a project.

GloRilla has been having a tremendous resurgence over the last year. Coming off the heels of her experience as an opener on Megan Thee Stallion’s sold-out “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” Big Glo has put together a string of hit tracks including “Yeah Glo,” “TGIF,” and “Wanna Be,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B on the remix.

GloRilla’s debut album will be titled GLORIOUS. The church-themed title is a play on the Yo Gotti signee’s gospel roots as well as her legal middle name, Hallelujah. It would come as no surprise if the rising rap star featured a Christian choir or spiritual-themed song on her project. GLORIOUS is slated to come out on Oct. 11.

She recently got attention on social media for jokingly reacting to a fan mentioning the upcoming presidential election, questioning fans for listening to her opposed to be focused on voting. Glo clapped back stating, “[What the f**k]? How [did] I get in it?”