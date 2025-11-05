Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla performs onstage during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla hosted a heartfelt celebration for her father’s retirement after nearly three decades in the Unites States Postal Service.

The “Yeah Glo!” rapper surprised him with a brand-new white luxury vehicle, revealed in front of family and friends.

Their close bond has been seen before, including during a touching “Tamron Hall” appearance.

While GloRilla has been in recent conversations for going Instagram official with NBA star Brandon Ingram, there is another important man in her life — one who she’s known for much longer. Big Glo’s dad, Edwin C. Woods Sr., recently retired after working at the United States Postal Service for 29 years. To celebrate, the Memphis rapper reportedly threw a surprise party on Monday (Nov. 3) evening.

In footage making the rounds on social media, GloRilla spoke into a mic to honor her daddy. “Hey everybody, so we [are] celebrating my dad for his retirement," she said. “I’m pretty sure the post office [appreciated] your hard work. You know I appreciate your hard work; you spoiled me as a little girl.”

The big reveal came when Glo said she had a present waiting for him outside of the venue. The luxurious gift was apparently a brand-new, white Jaguar. Family and friends assembled to cheer on as Woods admired his new car.

The new retiree has always been Team Glo. In April 2024, the “Yeah Glo!” rapper was a guest on “Tamron Hall” and got emotional when talking about the love she has for her old man. “I’m extremely proud of Gloria,” her father said in a surprise video message on the show. “And may she have many, many more days of success.”

A teary-eyed Glo then told host Tamron Hall, “He’s one of the closest people to my heart. I love my dad.”

From humble beginnings to Hip Hop stardom, it’s great to see Glo always keeping her family close.