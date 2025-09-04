Image Image Credit Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla attends the 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The couple made their relationship public and official with a photo on Brandon Ingram’s Instagram.

They were previously seen vacationing together in Cabo for GloRilla’s birthday.

GloRilla is also making waves with major festival appearances and brand partnerships.

GloRilla and Brandon Ingram are now a proper couple. On Wednesday (Sept. 3), the Memphis rapper and Toronto Raptors forward made their rumored relationship Instagram official.

Back in late July, the pair was spotted looking very comfortable with each other while on vacation in Cabo, Mexico. Witnesses reportedly spotted them dancing together into the a.m. in a nightclub called Balam. They were celebrating the “Yeah Glo!” rapper’s 26th birthday.

In a new Instagram post to celebrate his 28th birthday, Ingram shared a carousel of photos that were mostly of himself. However, one photo in particular featured the NBA star and a bespectacled Big Glo looking very cozy together as passengers in what looks like a minivan. "A lot of s**t done changed. 28.," with a purple heart and sun emoji, is how Ingram captioned the series of photos.

Then Big Glo confirmed their hard launch by hopping in the post’s comments section with three heart eye emojis. How romantic.

It’s been a hectic year for GloRilla. Her “The Glorious Tour” was a success, and she performed at the WNBA All-Star game to widespread praise. However, in July she was arrested on drug charges stemming from a home invasion that occurred while she was out of town. She has since insisted that she was the actual victim.

Luckily, that seems to be the only hiccup in Glo’s continuing Hip Hop ascent. Besides being booed up, she is set to appear as a headliner for Tyler, the Creator’s annual Camp Flog Gnaw Festival in November. Also, she is the star of denim brand True Religion’s latest advertising campaign and she recently picked up the BMI Impact Award at the 2025 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards.

The Glo up is still ongoing.