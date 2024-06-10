Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla at BET Experience Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

GloRilla will perform at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game halftime show in Indianapolis on Saturday (July 19).

BIA is set to perform her single “WE ON GO” before the game tips off.

The event will be broadcast live on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+.

GloRilla is gearing up to deliver “BIG GLO energy” at Saturday’s (July 19) WNBA All-Star Game. On Wednesday (July 16), the rapper was officially announced as the halftime show headliner, with the event scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET from Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“You know I’m always going to represent for the ladies, and I’m excited to bring that BIG GLO energy to the WNBA All-Star stage,” GloRilla said in a press statement. “This one is for the women and athletes who go hard every single day.”

For those tuning in, ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+ will be broadcasting the game live. In the meantime, see the flyer below.

GloRilla won’t be the only one repping for the ladies on Saturday night. Before the game tips off, BIA will hit the stage to perform her single “WE ON GO,” which she released back in May. Fittingly, the track includes a basketball-inspired bar: “NBA block 'em out of the phone / I'm breaking hearts and I put 'em in Chrome.”

“I’m excited to be a part of the WNBA All-Star Game this year,” BIA shared. “It’s all about powerful women doing what they do best, and I’m honored to be part of that energy.”

Performing for the game adds to an already major year for both artists. In June, GloRilla treated fans to a medley from GLORIOUS at the 2025 BET Awards, during which she also brought out Keyshia Cole for a mash-up of “Love” and her own “Typa.” After her All-Star halftime set, she’ll return to her hometown of Memphis to headline the first annual Glo Bash at FedExForum on July 25.

Meanwhile, BIA is gearing up to drop her next LP, rumored to be titled Full Circle. So far, she’s been building momentum with singles like “PISSED OFF” featuring Lil Yachty and “LIGHTS OUT” with JID.