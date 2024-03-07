Image Image Credit VALERIE MACON / Contributor via Getty Images, Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, The Creator, Tyla, and Mariah The Scientist Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyler, The Creator is headlining the first day of Governors Ball 2025, event organizers announced on Tuesday (Jan 14) alongside the full lineup. Returning to New York’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park for another year, the event will take place from June 6 to 8.

In addition to Tyler, who will serve as the opening night’s banner act alongside Benson Boon, artists like Tyla, T-Pain, JPEGMAFIA, Jean Dawson and “Mmhmm” hitmaker BigXthaPlug are also set to take the stage. Then, on that Saturday, festivalgoers are expected to be treated to performances by Mariah the Scientist, Young Miko, Orion Sun and Lexa Gates, among others.

Key Glock, Amaarae, Montell Fish and RAYE are on the final day’s bill. The presale starts on Thursday (Jan. 16) at 10 a.m. ET, followed by tickets being available to the public at 11 a.m. ET. See the full lineup below.

Governors Ball 2025 will take place right in the middle of Tyler’s "CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR,” set to begin on Feb. 4 at St. Paul, Minnesota’s Xcel Energy Center. Afterward, the “Noid” artist will make his way through cities like Los Angeles, Vancouver, Dallas, Austin, Atlanta, Miami and Charlotte before heading to Europe for a few weeks. The trek will come to a close on Sept. 5 in Australia, with supporting acts Paris Texas and Lil Yachty joining him on select dates.

The fête will also mark a special occasion for Tyla, who sat out most of the previous year’s festivals due to a worsening injury. In a letter to fans after axing what would have been her first-ever headlining tour, the “PUSH 2 START” hitmaker said it was “increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardize [her] long-term health and safety.” Fortunately, it appears she has fully recovered and is ready to make her return to the stage.