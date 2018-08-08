Image Image Credit Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, The Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyler, The Creator is heading on the road for the first time in over two years. On Wednesday (Oct. 23), he announced “CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR” in promotion of his eighth studio album, which arrives on Monday (Oct. 28).

The trek, which will see Lil Yachty and rap duo Paris Texas as supporting acts, is set to begin in St. Paul, MN on Feb. 4, 2025. For the North American leg, the “See You Again” artist will hit major cities like Los Angeles, Vancouver, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, and Charlotte, among others. Then, in April and May, fans across the U.K. and Europe can catch Tyler performing live before he returns to the States for another string of shows.

The voyage is expected to come to a close in Australia on Sept. 4 at Perth’s RAC Arena. General ticket sales begin on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. local time, with presale info already available via Tyler’s website.

“You crazy, psycho, sicko, disgusting, genius, nasty, evil scientist, you,” Doechii hilariously wrote underneath the announcement video. Yachty said, “It’s up,” while another reply with over 8,000 likes read, “Selling tickets [on] the day [that] rent [is] due is diabolical.”

CHROMAKOPIA will presumably hit streaming services alongside the Daniel Caesar-assisted “ST. CHROMA” and “Noid,” the latter of which saw Ayo Edebiri starring in the accompanying visuals. So far, Tyler has not confirmed whether Yachty or Paris Texas will also be on the project.

Before “CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR,” Tyler is slated to headline 2024’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. The lineup includes big names like Playboi Carti, Sexyy Red, Denzel Curry, Tommy Richman, Earl Sweatshirt, and ScHoolboy Q. The festival’s 10th-anniversary event will take place from Nov. 16 to 17. Additionally, attendees can also look forward to a tribute to the late MF DOOM.